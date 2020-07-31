Hurricane Could Bring High Winds to Hudson Valley

Isaias may be headed toward NYC area



Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday (July 31) directed state agencies to prepare for the effects next week of Hurricane Isaias on the Highlands and other parts of southern New York state.

The hurricane is approaching the Florida coastline, and models suggest it could move up the East Coast and impact the lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island early next week, the governor said.

Forecasts predict the hurricane center will move over the southeastern Bahamas today and travel east of Florida on Saturday and Sunday. It could reach the New York City area on Monday night and into Tuesday, potentially bringing tropical-storm force winds of 39 to 73 mph.

For the latest watches, warnings and advisories, see the National Weather Service website.