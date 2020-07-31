Hurricane Could Bring High Winds to Hudson Valley

mm By |

Hurricane Isaias churns in the Caribbean on Friday morning. (NOAA)

Isaias may be headed toward NYC area

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday (July 31) directed state agencies to prepare for the effects next week of Hurricane Isaias on the Highlands and other parts of southern New York state.

The hurricane is approaching the Florida coastline, and models suggest it could move up the East Coast and impact the lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island early next week, the governor said.

Forecasts predict the hurricane center will move over the southeastern Bahamas today and travel east of Florida on Saturday and Sunday. It could reach the New York City area on Monday night and into Tuesday, potentially bringing tropical-storm force winds of 39 to 73 mph.

For the latest watches, warnings and advisories, see the National Weather Service website.

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.