Letter: See Your Doctor

For months, we all stayed home to keep Putnam County safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic. Our efforts worked; we helped contain the spread of the virus.

Now that the infection rate is low, it’s a good time to schedule a visit with your doctor for wellness checks and any other care you may have skipped.

State Sen. Sue Serino [whose district includes the Highlands] gave us a brave reminder of how important preventative care is when she announced that a recent mammogram found that she had early-stage breast cancer (Sen. Serino Fighting Breast Cancer, July 17).

I was so glad to hear that Sen. Serino’s cancer was found early and is considered noninvasive. I am also proud of the senator for being so forthright about her diagnosis. Who knows how many lives her openness might help save?

I followed her example and scheduled my mammogram right away, and I urge all of you to schedule routine physicals, colonoscopies, prostate exams and other important wellness checks.

While we continue to take care of our community by wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands, don’t forget to also take care of yourself.

MaryEllen Odell, Carmel

Odell is the Putnam County executive.