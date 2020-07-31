The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)

COMMUNITY

SAT 1

Pop-Up Farm Shop

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Find fresh eggs and wildflower honey produced on the farm, T-shirts, tote bags, houseplants, books and handmade crafts. Proceeds support the Stony Kill Foundation.

SAT 1

Rabies & Distemper Clinic

BEACON

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

845-831-5161 | arfbeacon.org

The Animal Rescue Foundation will host this vaccination clinic for pets. Vaccines are $15 each.

SAT 1

Yoga at Boscobel

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Boscobel and Ascend Studio will collaborate on an in-person, weekend yoga program on the West Meadow overlooking the river. Classes will be held Fridays to Sundays through Sept. 13. Registration required. Cost: $25 per class

THURS 5

Virtual Networking Event

CARMEL

7 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamcountybusinesscouncil.com

Members of the Putnam County Business Council, the Putnam Valley Business Network and the chambers of commerce from Brewster, Mahopac/Carmel, Kent and Cold Spring will connect at this monthly networking event. Registration required.

TALKS

TUES 4

Healing Collective Trauma in a Fractured World

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Thomas Hubl and Angel Acosta will discuss how to use contemplative practices to support social justice. Register online.

TUES 4

Ask an Electric Vehicle Driver

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Climate Smart Philipstown

climatesmartphilipstown.org

Owners of a Chevy Bolt, a Hyundai Kona, a Nissan Leaf, a Tesla and other electric cars will share their experience online. The discussion will include charging, ecological impacts and incentives.

WED 5

The Secret Behind Melody and Harmony

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Using an animated orchestra, Tanisha Mitchell will discuss the ways that popular music has borrowed from classical.

WED 5

Re-opening Haldane

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

highlandscurrent.org/current-conversations

In this Current Conversation, Haldane Superintendent Philip Benante will discuss plans to re-open the district in the fall. Register online.

THURS 6

Pathways to Planetary Health

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Sam Myers, author of Planetary Health: Protecting Nature to Protect Ourselves, will discuss his work. Register online.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 1

Story Screen Drive-In

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

This pop-up drive-in theater will screen The Goonies (1985) and The Big Lebowski (1998) this weekend and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) and Galaxy Quest (1999) next weekend. See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 2, FRI 7, SAT 8, SUN 9. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

FRI 7

Zoom Movie Night In

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

The library will screen A Street Cat Name Bob, a 2016 film based on a bestselling memoir in which a stray cat influences the life of a street performer and recovering addict.





KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 1

Ree-Play Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

University Settlement Camp

724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org

Shop the 16th annual sale of secondhand children’s clothing, toys, baby and toddler equipment, books, music, movies, games, maternity clothes and sports equipment. Masks and social distancing required. Proceeds benefit the Wee Play Community Project. Also SUN 2.

TUES 4

Sing and Move Zoom for Toddlers

GARRISON

10 a.m. | Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/SingandMoveZoom

Join Miss Gabi for a virtual gathering for toddlers and their parents. Register online.

THURS 6

Imagine Your Song

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

The City Winds Trio will demonstrate rhythm and movement in this interactive performance with music from popular fairytales.

VISUAL ARTS

MON 3

Nature: Pushing It

PUTNAM VALLEY

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Curated by photographer Will Cook, this online exhibit will present visions of nature by 20 photographers. Through Sept. 4.

TUES 4

Reflections on Homemade

COLD SPRING

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

magazzino.art

This two-part event will include conversations with the artists who contributed works to Magazzino’s current exhibit, Homemade. Also WED 5.

FRI 7

Reflect/Revise

COLD SPRING

Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St.

busterlevigallery.com

The gallery opens a new exhibit, viewable online, through its windows and by appointment on Saturdays, with work by 15 artists. Through Aug. 31.

FRI 7

Dia Beacon Reopens

BEACON

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dia Beacon

3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Reservations can be made online beginning MON 3.

SAT 8

Pam Marchin and Jill Shoffiett

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

In its first in-person show in months, the center will show Pam Marchin’s Monkey Bars and Nelsonville artist Jill Shoffiett’s Bridges, Battlegrounds, and Swimming Pools. Through Sept. 13. See Page 13.

SAT 8

Fizz

BEACON

Noon – 8 p.m. Bau Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

The gallery will display new work by Carla Goldberg influenced by the pandemic. Through Sept. 6.

SUN 9

Terrain

SAUGERTIES

3 p.m. Emerge Gallery

emergegalleryny.com

Beacon artist Mary Ann Glass and Current photographer Ross Corsair will exhibit their art inspired by landscapes, seascapes and cityscapes. In lieu of a public reception, a virtual tour and artists’ discussion will be broadcast live on YouTube.

MUSIC

TUES 4

Old and New Songs, Borrowed and Blue Songs

BEACON

5 p.m. Seeger Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Dr. | beaconny.myrec.com

Jenn Clapp will perform in this weekly series for families organized by Compass Arts and the Beacon Recreation Department. Register online.

CIVIC

Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.

See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.

MON 3

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 4

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 4

Putnam County Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Carmel

845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com

TUES 4

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 6

Putnam County Police Policy Review Panel

CARMEL

10 a.m. Bureau of Emergency Services

112 Old Route 6 | putnamcountyny.gov

The organizational meeting for this new entity. Check website for information whether meeting will be held in person or by audio conference.

THURS 6

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Community Center

107 Glenclyffe Drive

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com