The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 1
Pop-Up Farm Shop
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Find fresh eggs and wildflower honey produced on the farm, T-shirts, tote bags, houseplants, books and handmade crafts. Proceeds support the Stony Kill Foundation.
SAT 1
Rabies & Distemper Clinic
BEACON
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
845-831-5161 | arfbeacon.org
The Animal Rescue Foundation will host this vaccination clinic for pets. Vaccines are $15 each.
SAT 1
Yoga at Boscobel
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Boscobel and Ascend Studio will collaborate on an in-person, weekend yoga program on the West Meadow overlooking the river. Classes will be held Fridays to Sundays through Sept. 13. Registration required. Cost: $25 per class
THURS 5
Virtual Networking Event
CARMEL
7 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamcountybusinesscouncil.com
Members of the Putnam County Business Council, the Putnam Valley Business Network and the chambers of commerce from Brewster, Mahopac/Carmel, Kent and Cold Spring will connect at this monthly networking event. Registration required.
TALKS
TUES 4
Healing Collective Trauma in a Fractured World
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Thomas Hubl and Angel Acosta will discuss how to use contemplative practices to support social justice. Register online.
TUES 4
Ask an Electric Vehicle Driver
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Climate Smart Philipstown
climatesmartphilipstown.org
Owners of a Chevy Bolt, a Hyundai Kona, a Nissan Leaf, a Tesla and other electric cars will share their experience online. The discussion will include charging, ecological impacts and incentives.
WED 5
The Secret Behind Melody and Harmony
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Using an animated orchestra, Tanisha Mitchell will discuss the ways that popular music has borrowed from classical.
WED 5
Re-opening Haldane
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
highlandscurrent.org/current-conversations
In this Current Conversation, Haldane Superintendent Philip Benante will discuss plans to re-open the district in the fall. Register online.
THURS 6
Pathways to Planetary Health
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Sam Myers, author of Planetary Health: Protecting Nature to Protect Ourselves, will discuss his work. Register online.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 1
Story Screen Drive-In
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
This pop-up drive-in theater will screen The Goonies (1985) and The Big Lebowski (1998) this weekend and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) and Galaxy Quest (1999) next weekend. See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 2, FRI 7, SAT 8, SUN 9. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
FRI 7
Zoom Movie Night In
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
The library will screen A Street Cat Name Bob, a 2016 film based on a bestselling memoir in which a stray cat influences the life of a street performer and recovering addict.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 1
Ree-Play Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
University Settlement Camp
724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org
Shop the 16th annual sale of secondhand children’s clothing, toys, baby and toddler equipment, books, music, movies, games, maternity clothes and sports equipment. Masks and social distancing required. Proceeds benefit the Wee Play Community Project. Also SUN 2.
TUES 4
Sing and Move Zoom for Toddlers
GARRISON
10 a.m. | Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/SingandMoveZoom
Join Miss Gabi for a virtual gathering for toddlers and their parents. Register online.
THURS 6
Imagine Your Song
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
The City Winds Trio will demonstrate rhythm and movement in this interactive performance with music from popular fairytales.
VISUAL ARTS
MON 3
Nature: Pushing It
PUTNAM VALLEY
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Curated by photographer Will Cook, this online exhibit will present visions of nature by 20 photographers. Through Sept. 4.
TUES 4
Reflections on Homemade
COLD SPRING
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
magazzino.art
This two-part event will include conversations with the artists who contributed works to Magazzino’s current exhibit, Homemade. Also WED 5.
FRI 7
Reflect/Revise
COLD SPRING
Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St.
busterlevigallery.com
The gallery opens a new exhibit, viewable online, through its windows and by appointment on Saturdays, with work by 15 artists. Through Aug. 31.
FRI 7
Dia Beacon Reopens
BEACON
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dia Beacon
3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Reservations can be made online beginning MON 3.
SAT 8
Pam Marchin and Jill Shoffiett
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
In its first in-person show in months, the center will show Pam Marchin’s Monkey Bars and Nelsonville artist Jill Shoffiett’s Bridges, Battlegrounds, and Swimming Pools. Through Sept. 13. See Page 13.
SAT 8
Fizz
BEACON
Noon – 8 p.m. Bau Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
The gallery will display new work by Carla Goldberg influenced by the pandemic. Through Sept. 6.
SUN 9
Terrain
SAUGERTIES
3 p.m. Emerge Gallery
emergegalleryny.com
Beacon artist Mary Ann Glass and Current photographer Ross Corsair will exhibit their art inspired by landscapes, seascapes and cityscapes. In lieu of a public reception, a virtual tour and artists’ discussion will be broadcast live on YouTube.
MUSIC
TUES 4
Old and New Songs, Borrowed and Blue Songs
BEACON
5 p.m. Seeger Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Dr. | beaconny.myrec.com
Jenn Clapp will perform in this weekly series for families organized by Compass Arts and the Beacon Recreation Department. Register online.
CIVIC
MON 3
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 4
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 4
Putnam County Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Carmel
845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com
TUES 4
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 6
Putnam County Police Policy Review Panel
CARMEL
10 a.m. Bureau of Emergency Services
112 Old Route 6 | putnamcountyny.gov
The organizational meeting for this new entity. Check website for information whether meeting will be held in person or by audio conference.
THURS 6
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Community Center
107 Glenclyffe Drive
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com