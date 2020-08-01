Bulldogs Take First Loss of Season

Tough competition ahead in top division

The Beacon travel baseball team of 11-year-olds suffered its first loss of the summer season on Wednesday (July 29) at home, dropping a 12-4 decision to Kings Baseball of Suffern.

“We like to play good competition because it makes us get better,” said Coach Anthony White. “We’ve been playing in the A Division for the last three years, and the kids rise to the level of the competition. When they do that, they become better.”

Zack Schetter, Eli Netboy and Parker White each went two innings on the mound for the Bulldogs in the loss.

Alex Young had a monster game for Beacon, going 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. James Brouchard had an RBI, Ryan Landisi went 2-for-3 with a double and White and Schetter each had a hit.

“It wasn’t our best game, but it was a learning experience for the kids, and it will motivate them for the next time out,” White said. “Young did a nice job at the plate; that was a great night for him. Tye Elias also got on base twice for us.”

The Bulldogs, who play in the Greater Hudson Valley Baseball League, are scheduled to host East Fishkill on Wednesday (Aug. 5) and Yorktown on Thursday at Memorial Park before traveling to Cortlandt on Saturday for a doubleheader.

The Beacon 10U travel baseball team has been earning its stripes in the Greater Hudson Valley Baseball League this summer as well, facing tough A Division competition.

The Bulldogs were shut out, 9-0, by East Fishkill on Friday (July 24) at Memorial Park. The team, at 0-6-1 this summer, is still looking for its first win, but Coach Jed Varricchio says the players are improving, with fewer errors.

“We’re taking our lumps” in the top division, Varricchio said. “But I like the way our guys have been responding. We’ve averaged seven hits in each of our last three games. We needed to give them a taste of some better competition.”

Nolan Varricchio and Aiden Heaton pitched in the loss for the Bulldogs. At the plate, Varricchio went 2-for-3 and Jake Deluise and Hudson Fontaine each had a hit.

In addition, “Justin Buchman had a nice game for us in left field,” the coach said.

Varricchio said that, after being inside for four months, everyone is having so much fun the losses don’t even seem to matter.

“Win, lose or tie, it’s all fun,” he said. “We’re out here playing baseball. A lot of people are not able to do that. So, we’re counting our blessings. The Greater Hudson Valley Baseball League and the umpires have been phenomenal.”