Haldane Athletic Director Will Leave for Carmel

Chris Salumn, the Haldane director of athletics and physical education and the dean of students, will leave the district on Aug. 31 to become athletic director of the Carmel school district.

Salumn had been the athletic director at Haldane for five years, during which he oversaw “our very successful athletics program and has been a positive influence on our school community,” Superintendent Philip Benante said on Wednesday (July 29) in a statement.

Benante said he would recommend that the school board appoint an interim director of athletics until a search can be organized in the fall. “Given the preparations that the school district is engaged in for the start of the year, as well as the potential for further delays to interscholastic athletics, this seems like the most appropriate course of action,” Benante said. Because of the pandemic, the fall sports season has been postponed until at least Sept. 21.