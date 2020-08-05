After Storm, Governor Declares State of Emergency

Sends 50 National Guard soldiers to Putnam

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday (Aug. 5) declared a state of emergency in 12 southeastern counties, including Putnam and Dutchess, in the wake of damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Under the order, state agencies can provide support to local governments without standing agreements in place, the governor said in a statement.

Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell also declared a state of emergency and established a comfort station at the Friendship Center of Philipstown at 1756 Route 9D in Cold Spring, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for residents to cool down and recharge their phones.

Cuomo also directed the New York National Guard to mobilize 50 soldiers with vehicles to Putnam County for cleanup missions and ice and water distribution.

At its peak, the storm caused 920,000 power outages, the governor said, with more than 703,000 remaining as of late Wednesday afternoon. He directed the Department of Public Service to launch an investigation into the responses by Central Hudson and Verizon, among other utilities.

Central Hudson reported that more than 65,000 of its customers lost power. In Dutchess, about 44,000 households lost power and in Putnam, 36,000.

Central Hudson reported complete service restoration in Dutchess County could take several days, and potentially into the weekend, according to County Executive Marc Molinaro.