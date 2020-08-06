After Storm, Governor Declares State of Emergency

Sends 50 National Guard soldiers to Putnam

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday (Aug. 5) declared a state of emergency in 12 southeastern counties, including Putnam and Dutchess, in the wake of damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Under the order, state agencies can provide support to local governments without standing agreements in place, the governor said in a statement.

Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell also declared a state of emergency and established a comfort station at the Friendship Center of Philipstown at 1756 Route 9D in Cold Spring, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for residents to cool down and recharge their phones.

Cuomo also directed the New York National Guard to mobilize 50 soldiers with vehicles to Putnam County for cleanup missions and ice and water distribution.

At its peak, the storm caused 920,000 power outages, the governor said, with more than 703,000 remaining as of late Wednesday afternoon. He directed the Department of Public Service to launch an investigation into the responses by Central Hudson and Verizon, among other utilities.

Central Hudson reported that 115,000 of its customers lost power, including 44,000 in Dutchess and 36,000 in Putnam. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, about 38,000 customers remained without electrical service, including 16,800 in Dutchess County and 2,000 in Putnam County. It said it expected that 90 percent of its customers should have power restored by 11:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 7).

The utility said it since the start of the storm it had received reports of 91 broken utility poles and more than 1,600 wires down.