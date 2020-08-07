The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)

COMMUNITY

SAT 8

Yoga at Boscobel

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Boscobel and Ascend Studio collaborate on an in-person, weekend yoga program on the West Meadow overlooking the river. Classes will be held Fridays to Sundays through Sept. 13. Registration required. Cost: $25 per class

SAT 15

Pop-Up Farm Shop

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

This fundraiser for the Stony Kill Foundation will feature farm-fresh eggs and honey along with gear and accessories.

TALKS

MON 10

Haldane Schools Reopening

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Zoom

highlandscurrent.org/current-conversations

Current Editor Chip Rowe will speak with Superintendent Philip Benante about the district’s fall plans, with questions accepted via chat. Register online.

TUES 11

Citizen Science

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Environmental educator Matthew Smetana will discuss how citizen science projects work and how to get involved.

WED 12

Beacon Schools Reopening

BEACON

7 p.m. Zoom

highlandscurrent.org/current-conversations

Current Beacon Editor Jeff Simms will speak with Superintendent Matt Landahl about the district’s fall plans, with questions accepted via chat. Register online.

THURS 13

Health Equity and Racism

GARRISON

11 a.m. The Hastings Center

thehastingscenter.org/health-equity-racism

Richard Besser, president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Herminia Palacio, CEO of the Guttmacher Institute and Hastings President Mildred Solomon will discuss possible solutions to issues of health inequity and racism.

THURS 13

Pathways to Planetary Health

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Paul Hawken, the editor of Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming, will discuss his most recent project, Regeneration, an organization dedicated to ending the climate crisis in one generation.

THURS 13

Fiction Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

This month the group will discuss Telephone, by Percival Everett.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 8

Story Screen Drive-In

BEACON

8:30 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

This pop-up drive-in theater will screen Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) and Galaxy Quest (1999) this weekend and Gremlins (1984) and Beverly Hills Cop (1984) next weekend. See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 9, FRI 14, SAT 15, SUN 16. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

THURS 13

Seize the King

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

hvshakespeare.org

In this live online reading, part of the festival’s annual HVSF2 series, five actors will perform Will Power’s adaptation of Richard III in contemporary dialogue in Iambic pentameter. Jesse Perez directs. (The play will be performed in 2021 at the Classical Theatre of Harlem.) Register online. Cost: $20 donation

THURS 13

The Goonies

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

beaconny.myrec.com

Story Screen and the Beacon Recreation Department will present a free outdoor screening of this 1985 family classic. Registration required.

SAT 15

I Am Not Legend

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9

magazzino.eventbrite.com

As part of its Cinema in Piazza series, Magazzino will screen Andrea Mastrovito’s film, which uses Night of the Living Dead as a starting point to explore the horror genre. Cost: $30 per car

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 11

Sing and Move

GARRISON

10 a.m. | Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/SingandMoveZoom

Join Miss Gabi for a virtual gathering for toddlers and their parents. Register online.

WED 12

Kids Paint and Sip (ages 8-13)

GARRISON

5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Register online for the Zoom gathering.

FRI 14

Maker Bot Workshop

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Learn about three-dimensional printing and what objects work well to print, changing filaments and troubleshooting. After the workshop, participants can schedule time to use the library’s 3D printer.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 8

Pam Marchin and Jill Shoffiett

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

In its first in-person show in months, the center will show Pam Marchin’s Monkey Bars and Nelsonville artist Jill Shoffiett’s Bridges, Battlegrounds, and Swimming Pools. Through Sept. 13.

SUN 9

Terrain

SAUGERTIES

3 p.m. Emerge Gallery

emergegalleryny.com

Beacon artist Mary Ann Glass and Current photographer Ross Corsair are among the artists with work in this show inspired by landscapes, seascapes and cityscapes. In lieu of a public reception, a virtual tour and artists’ discussion will be broadcast live on YouTube.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 8

Fizz

BEACON

Noon – 8 p.m. Bau Gallery

506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

The gallery will display new work by Carla Goldberg influenced by the pandemic. Through Sept. 6.

SAT 8

Members’ Show and Sale

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St.| 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Browse work in all media and support local artists. Through Aug. 30.

SAT 8

Mother Altar

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave.

845-236-6039 | mothergallery.art

Chie Fueki created this site-specific installation with items contributed by the community during the pandemic. This is the first time visitors will be allowed in the gallery to see the installation.

SAT 8

Toy Art

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

The fourth installment of Planet Rainbow Sparkles returns with 65 artists. In addition, Baccan and One-Eyed Girl showcase their art in solo shows.

MUSIC

MON 10

Annalyse & Ryan

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

facebook.com/howlandcenterbeacon

The duo will perform their Americana-style music in this livestream show.

TUES 11

World Fusion with Ambiarts

BEACON

5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Dr. | beaconny.myrec.com

Violinist Gwen Laster and bassist Damon Banks will perform as Donna Mikkelsen makes art in this weekly series for families organized by Compass Arts and the Beacon Recreation Department. Register online.

WED 12

Reggie Harris

PUTNAM VALLEY

7 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

tompkinscorners.org

The singer-songwriter and educator, who has been called “the ambassador of joy, hope and freedom,” will engage all ages.

CIVIC

Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.

See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.

MON 10

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 11

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 13

Town Board

Philipstown

7:30 p.m. Town Hall

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com