The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 8
Yoga at Boscobel
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Boscobel and Ascend Studio collaborate on an in-person, weekend yoga program on the West Meadow overlooking the river. Classes will be held Fridays to Sundays through Sept. 13. Registration required. Cost: $25 per class
SAT 15
Pop-Up Farm Shop
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
This fundraiser for the Stony Kill Foundation will feature farm-fresh eggs and honey along with gear and accessories.
TALKS
MON 10
Haldane Schools Reopening
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Zoom
highlandscurrent.org/current-conversations
Current Editor Chip Rowe will speak with Superintendent Philip Benante about the district’s fall plans, with questions accepted via chat. Register online.
TUES 11
Citizen Science
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Environmental educator Matthew Smetana will discuss how citizen science projects work and how to get involved.
WED 12
Beacon Schools Reopening
BEACON
7 p.m. Zoom
highlandscurrent.org/current-conversations
Current Beacon Editor Jeff Simms will speak with Superintendent Matt Landahl about the district’s fall plans, with questions accepted via chat. Register online.
THURS 13
Health Equity and Racism
GARRISON
11 a.m. The Hastings Center
thehastingscenter.org/health-equity-racism
Richard Besser, president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Herminia Palacio, CEO of the Guttmacher Institute and Hastings President Mildred Solomon will discuss possible solutions to issues of health inequity and racism.
THURS 13
Pathways to Planetary Health
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Paul Hawken, the editor of Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming, will discuss his most recent project, Regeneration, an organization dedicated to ending the climate crisis in one generation.
THURS 13
Fiction Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
This month the group will discuss Telephone, by Percival Everett.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 8
Story Screen Drive-In
BEACON
8:30 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
This pop-up drive-in theater will screen Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) and Galaxy Quest (1999) this weekend and Gremlins (1984) and Beverly Hills Cop (1984) next weekend. See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 9, FRI 14, SAT 15, SUN 16. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
THURS 13
Seize the King
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
hvshakespeare.org
In this live online reading, part of the festival’s annual HVSF2 series, five actors will perform Will Power’s adaptation of Richard III in contemporary dialogue in Iambic pentameter. Jesse Perez directs. (The play will be performed in 2021 at the Classical Theatre of Harlem.) Register online. Cost: $20 donation
THURS 13
The Goonies
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
beaconny.myrec.com
Story Screen and the Beacon Recreation Department will present a free outdoor screening of this 1985 family classic. Registration required.
SAT 15
I Am Not Legend
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9
magazzino.eventbrite.com
As part of its Cinema in Piazza series, Magazzino will screen Andrea Mastrovito’s film, which uses Night of the Living Dead as a starting point to explore the horror genre. Cost: $30 per car
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 11
Sing and Move
GARRISON
10 a.m. | Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/SingandMoveZoom
Join Miss Gabi for a virtual gathering for toddlers and their parents. Register online.
WED 12
Kids Paint and Sip (ages 8-13)
GARRISON
5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Register online for the Zoom gathering.
FRI 14
Maker Bot Workshop
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Learn about three-dimensional printing and what objects work well to print, changing filaments and troubleshooting. After the workshop, participants can schedule time to use the library’s 3D printer.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 8
Pam Marchin and Jill Shoffiett
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
In its first in-person show in months, the center will show Pam Marchin’s Monkey Bars and Nelsonville artist Jill Shoffiett’s Bridges, Battlegrounds, and Swimming Pools. Through Sept. 13.
SUN 9
Terrain
SAUGERTIES
3 p.m. Emerge Gallery
emergegalleryny.com
Beacon artist Mary Ann Glass and Current photographer Ross Corsair are among the artists with work in this show inspired by landscapes, seascapes and cityscapes. In lieu of a public reception, a virtual tour and artists’ discussion will be broadcast live on YouTube.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 8
Fizz
BEACON
Noon – 8 p.m. Bau Gallery
506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
The gallery will display new work by Carla Goldberg influenced by the pandemic. Through Sept. 6.
SAT 8
Members’ Show and Sale
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St.| 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Browse work in all media and support local artists. Through Aug. 30.
SAT 8
Mother Altar
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave.
845-236-6039 | mothergallery.art
Chie Fueki created this site-specific installation with items contributed by the community during the pandemic. This is the first time visitors will be allowed in the gallery to see the installation.
SAT 8
Toy Art
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
The fourth installment of Planet Rainbow Sparkles returns with 65 artists. In addition, Baccan and One-Eyed Girl showcase their art in solo shows.
MUSIC
MON 10
Annalyse & Ryan
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
facebook.com/howlandcenterbeacon
The duo will perform their Americana-style music in this livestream show.
TUES 11
World Fusion with Ambiarts
BEACON
5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Dr. | beaconny.myrec.com
Violinist Gwen Laster and bassist Damon Banks will perform as Donna Mikkelsen makes art in this weekly series for families organized by Compass Arts and the Beacon Recreation Department. Register online.
WED 12
Reggie Harris
PUTNAM VALLEY
7 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
tompkinscorners.org
The singer-songwriter and educator, who has been called “the ambassador of joy, hope and freedom,” will engage all ages.
CIVIC
Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.
See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.
MON 10
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 11
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 13
Town Board
Philipstown
7:30 p.m. Town Hall
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com