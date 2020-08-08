Putnam Sheriff Says He Wants Body Cams

body camera

Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. says he will ask legislators to provide funds to equip his deputies with body cameras such as the model shown here. (Axon)

Planned to ask Legislature to budget funds

Although the Putnam County Legislature meeting scheduled for Tuesday (Aug. 4) by audioconference was postponed because of widespread power outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias, Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. said the day before that he planned to ask lawmakers to budget funds to equip his deputies with body cameras.

In a statement released on Monday (Aug. 3), Langley said he wanted in 2021 to implement body cameras by Axon, formerly known as TASER International, which he said “is recognized by law-enforcement agencies as the leader in the industry providing the best equipment to capture every detail frame-by-frame.”

He said he would tell legislators that having deputies wear body camera will enhance public trust, improve the quality of evidence, reduce the number of false complaints against officers, decrease the use of force, reduce the number of lawsuits against the department and keep deputies and community members safer.

Langley noted that the Sheriff’s Department has had cameras in its patrol cars for more than 20 years. 

“I ask the residents of Putnam County to contact their legislators and urge their support of this budget request, which is a great addition to policing and safety in our community,” he said.

