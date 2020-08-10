Bulldogs Outlast Fishkill

Beacon 14, East Fishkill 10

The Beacon Bulldogs travel baseball squad of 11-year-olds nabbed the lead late in the game to secure a victory on Wednesday (Aug. 5) over the East Fishkill Patriots.

Eli Netboy pitched three innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out two. There was plenty of action on the basepaths as Beacon collected seven hits and East Fishkill had six.

The game was tied at five with the Bulldogs 11U batting in the bottom of the fourth when Tye Elias doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.

Beacon pulled away with 10 more runs in the inning. Ryan Landisi homered on the first pitch, scoring two runs; an error scored a run; James Bouchard had a hit on a 1-1 count, scoring a run; William Flynn drew a walk, scoring a run; Zachary Schetter singled on the first pitch, scoring a run; Parker White drew a walk, scoring a run; and Naim Dokay drew a walk, scoring a run. East Fishkill scored five runs in the fifth inning.

Beacon 9, Cortlandt 3

Even though the Bulldogs gave up three runs in the fourth inning, they held on to defeat the Cortlandt Nationals on Saturday (Aug. 8) in the first game of a doubleheader.

Beacon scored seven runs in the fourth, lead by singles by Parker White, James Bouchard and Zachary Schetteran, an error on a ball put in play by Eli Netboy and a double by Ryan Landisi. Eli, Parker, James, Zachary and Ryan all had RBIs.

Parker lasted five-and-two-thirds innings on the mount, allowing one hit and three runs while striking out four.

Zachary went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Bulldogs 11U in hits. Eli had two steals.

Beacon 8, Cortlandt 3

The Bulldogs took an early lead in the second game on the way to a win.

Parker led off the scoring with a double in the first and Beacon scored four more in the third. Alex Young and William Flynn contributed RBIs, with Alex going deep with a home run.

James Bouchard pitched for six innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out five. Ryan Landisi led Beacon with two hits in three at-bats.

Poughkeepsie 3, Beacon 0

The Bulldogs watched the game slip away early against the Poughkeepsie Lightning on Sunday (Aug. 9) and couldn’t recover.

The pitching was strong on both sides. The Lightning pitchers struck out 10 batters, while Alex Young went five innings for Beacon, allowing three runs on one hit and striking out eight.

William Flynn, Parker White and Zachary Schetteran each had a hit for Beacon, and the team didn’t commit any errors. Parker made the most defensive plays with eight.

Poughkeepsie 5, Beacon 3

In the second game of the doubleheader, Beacon stayed in it until the end, but the Lightning pulled out a victory. The game was tied at three in the top of the sixth when a Poughkeepsie batter singled to score the winning runs.

The Bulldogs had six hits, and Poughkeepsie, five.

The Lightning scored in the first, but the Bulldogs took the lead in the fourth when Parker White and James Bouchard drove in three runs. On the mound, Zachary Schetteran went five innings for Beacon, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out nine. Eli Netboy threw one inning in relief.

Parker led the team at the plate with two hits in three at-bats.