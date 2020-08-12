Letter: Let’s Bury Lines

In light of the recent widespread outages from Tropical Storm Isaias, I am introducing legislation in the New York State Assembly to have the Public Service Commission study the feasibility and costs of burying power lines throughout the state.

How many times do we have to live through this nightmare with wind and rainstorms in the summer and fall and blizzards in the winter? It took the Great Blizzard of 1888 for New York City to bury its power and telephone poles.

The cost to bury power lines pales to the inconvenience and costs to individuals and businesses every time there is a major storm. Central Hudson reported that 115,000 customers lost power due to the storm. That included 24 percent of its customers in Beacon and 57 percent in the City of Newburgh.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. This recurring problem will not go away by itself. We must explore new options.

Jonathan Jacobson, Albany

Jacobson’s district in the Assembly includes Beacon.