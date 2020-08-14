Around Town (Photos)

YOGA AT BOSCOBEL — Julian Paik leads a class on the West Meadow at Boscobel in Garrison as part of a partnership between the historic site and Ascend Yoga of Cold Spring. Classes take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 13. To register, see boscobel.org. (Photo by Leslie Kenney)

MESSAGE MAKERS — Alejandro Lopez took this selfie with Aaron Sinift as they created banners on July 29 at University Settlement for Beacon Mutual Aid.

MAKING HISTORY — A woman in Beacon films a Black Lives Matter march on Saturday (Aug. 8) as it passes her car on Main Street…

… and a girl creates a poster for the protest. (Photos by Alejandro Lopez)