Married at Manitou

mm By |

On June 23, 2019, Sara Ziff found herself waiting at the Manitou Station in Philipstown to board the Metro-North train for Manhattan. She had just spent four days hiking the Appalachian Trail with friends.

Kissing the bride

Kissing the bride

Reed Young, a photographer, was also waiting at Manitou for the southbound train. He also loved hiking, and they chatted on the platform and during the ride about their common interest. But by the time they parted ways at the Union Square subway station, Young had not asked for Ziff’s name or number, to his later regret.

Then, almost miraculously, four months later, they were matched on the dating app Hinge, where Ziff, a model and labor organizer, had just posted her profile. A year to the day after they met, they were married at Manitou Station by a friend who was ordained for the occasion.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds hiked Anthony’s Nose with their wedding guests. A month later, on July 24, their story was told by The New York Times in its Vows column.

Photos by Jaka Vinsek

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.