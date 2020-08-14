The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 15
Yoga on the Farm
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
9 a.m. Fishkill Farms
9 Fishkill Farm Road
845-897-4377 | fishkillfarms.com
Register online for this weekly class led by Red Tail Power Yoga.
Check in at the CSA window.
Cost: $18
SAT 15
Yoga at Boscobel
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Boscobel and Ascend Studio collaborate on an in-person, weekend yoga program on the West Meadow overlooking the river. Classes are being held Fridays to Sundays through Sept. 13. Registration required. Cost: $25
SAT 15
Pop-Up Farm Shop
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
This fundraiser for the Stony Kill Foundation will feature farm-fresh eggs and honey along with gear and accessories.
SAT 22
Save the Children March & Rally
BEACON
10 a.m. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
bit.ly/33O9F5b
Highlands residents are invited to participate in this national event to raise awareness about the trafficking of children by wearing red and making signs.
SAT 22
Flower Arranging
COLD SPRING
4:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
crowdcast.io/e/flower-arranging-with
Marcella Broe, owner of The Parcel Flower Co., will lead this virtual seminar. To follow along, email Broe at info@theparcelflower.co. to arrange pickup of flowers.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 15
Story Screen Drive-In
BEACON
8:30 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
This pop-up drive-in theater will screen Gremlins (1984) and Beverly Hills Cop (1984). See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 16. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
THURS 20
Paradise Lost
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
hvshakespeare.org
In this adaptation by Erin Shields of John Milton’s classic poem, performed as part of the HVSF2 series, Satan (Nance Williamson) vents about her frustration at being cast out of heaven and shares her thoughts on oppression while plotting revenge on the Almighty. Directed by Sara Holdren. Register online. Cost: $20 donation
THURS 20
The Wiz
BEACON
8:15 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconny.myrec.com
The Beacon Recreation Department and Story Screen’s outdoor movie series continues with the 1978 adaptation of The Wizard of Oz starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and Richard Pryor. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks. Registration required. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 17
Zooming Babies & Books
GARRISON
10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020
bit.ly/BabiesAndBooks
Lucille Merry leads this program for babies and toddlers up to 24 months.
Register online.
MON 17
Story Time with Mrs. Merry
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary
TUES 18
Teen Zoom Book Club
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Public Library
beaconlibrary.org
The selection is Nnedi Okorafor’s Akaka Witch. Email community@beaconlibrary.org to register.
THURS 20
Imagine Your Song
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Public Library
beaconlibrary.org
City Winds Trio will lead a Zoom program for elementary school students that will feature music from classics such as Sleeping Beauty, as well as an intro to rhythms and movement. The Zoom ID is 880 542 2579.
THURS 20
Fairy Tale Trivia
GARRISON
5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children and families are invited to test their knowledge. Register at bit.ly/3itCA2F.
TALKS
TUES 18
Graphic Novel Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Summer Pierre will lead a virtual discussion of Aya: Life in Yop City, by Marguerite Abouet and Clément Oubrerie. See the website for Zoom info.
WED 19
Pathways to Planetary Health
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Sebene Selassie, a meditation teacher and author, will discuss her book, You Belong, with Garrison Institute co-founder Jonathan Rose as part of an ongoing Zoom lecture series. Register online.
THURS 20
Rock Your LinkedIn Profile
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
beaconlibrary.org
Learn how to build your profile in this 90-minute virtual workshop. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org to register.
MUSIC
TUES 18
Creative Strings Improvisers Orchestra
BEACON
5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconny.myrec.com
The Beacon Recreation Department, Compass Arts Creativity Project and Gwen Laster
of the Creative Strings Improvisers Orchestra will present this socially distanced show. Register online. Free
TUES 18
Circle of Song
PUTNAM VALLEY
7 p.m. Tompkins Corner Cultural Center
tompkinscorners.org
Tompkins Corners’ monthly open-mic Zoom sessions highlight the talents of local musicians. Registration required to perform. Email linda@tompkinscorners.org.
CIVIC
Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.
See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.
MON 17
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 17
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
THURS 20
Haldane Parent Town Hall
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
SAT 22
Haldane School Board
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Via Zoom
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org