The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 15

Yoga on the Farm

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

9 a.m. Fishkill Farms

9 Fishkill Farm Road

845-897-4377 | fishkillfarms.com

Register online for this weekly class led by Red Tail Power Yoga.

Check in at the CSA window.

Cost: $18

SAT 15

Yoga at Boscobel

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Boscobel and Ascend Studio collaborate on an in-person, weekend yoga program on the West Meadow overlooking the river. Classes are being held Fridays to Sundays through Sept. 13. Registration required. Cost: $25

SAT 15

Pop-Up Farm Shop

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

This fundraiser for the Stony Kill Foundation will feature farm-fresh eggs and honey along with gear and accessories.

SAT 22

Save the Children March & Rally

BEACON

10 a.m. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

bit.ly/33O9F5b

Highlands residents are invited to participate in this national event to raise awareness about the trafficking of children by wearing red and making signs.

SAT 22

Flower Arranging

COLD SPRING

4:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

crowdcast.io/e/flower-arranging-with

Marcella Broe, owner of The Parcel Flower Co., will lead this virtual seminar. To follow along, email Broe at info@theparcelflower.co. to arrange pickup of flowers.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 15

Story Screen Drive-In

BEACON

8:30 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

This pop-up drive-in theater will screen Gremlins (1984) and Beverly Hills Cop (1984). See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 16. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

THURS 20

Paradise Lost

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

hvshakespeare.org

In this adaptation by Erin Shields of John Milton’s classic poem, performed as part of the HVSF2 series, Satan (Nance Williamson) vents about her frustration at being cast out of heaven and shares her thoughts on oppression while plotting revenge on the Almighty. Directed by Sara Holdren. Register online. Cost: $20 donation

THURS 20

The Wiz

BEACON

8:15 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconny.myrec.com

The Beacon Recreation Department and Story Screen’s outdoor movie series continues with the 1978 adaptation of The Wizard of Oz starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and Richard Pryor. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks. Registration required. Free

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 17

Zooming Babies & Books

GARRISON

10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020

bit.ly/BabiesAndBooks

Lucille Merry leads this program for babies and toddlers up to 24 months.

Register online.

MON 17

Story Time with Mrs. Merry

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary

TUES 18

Teen Zoom Book Club

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Public Library

beaconlibrary.org

The selection is Nnedi Okorafor’s Akaka Witch. Email community@beaconlibrary.org to register.

THURS 20

Imagine Your Song

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Public Library

beaconlibrary.org

City Winds Trio will lead a Zoom program for elementary school students that will feature music from classics such as Sleeping Beauty, as well as an intro to rhythms and movement. The Zoom ID is 880 542 2579.

THURS 20

Fairy Tale Trivia

GARRISON

5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children and families are invited to test their knowledge. Register at bit.ly/3itCA2F.

TALKS

TUES 18

Graphic Novel Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Summer Pierre will lead a virtual discussion of Aya: Life in Yop City, by Marguerite Abouet and Clément Oubrerie. See the website for Zoom info.

WED 19

Pathways to Planetary Health

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Sebene Selassie, a meditation teacher and author, will discuss her book, You Belong, with Garrison Institute co-founder Jonathan Rose as part of an ongoing Zoom lecture series. Register online.

THURS 20

Rock Your LinkedIn Profile

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

beaconlibrary.org

Learn how to build your profile in this 90-minute virtual workshop. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org to register.

MUSIC

TUES 18

Creative Strings Improvisers Orchestra

BEACON

5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconny.myrec.com

The Beacon Recreation Department, Compass Arts Creativity Project and Gwen Laster

of the Creative Strings Improvisers Orchestra will present this socially distanced show. Register online. Free

TUES 18

Circle of Song

PUTNAM VALLEY

7 p.m. Tompkins Corner Cultural Center

tompkinscorners.org

Tompkins Corners’ monthly open-mic Zoom sessions highlight the talents of local musicians. Registration required to perform. Email linda@tompkinscorners.org.

​

CIVIC

Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.

See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.

MON 17

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 17

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

THURS 20

Haldane Parent Town Hall

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

SAT 22

Haldane School Board

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Via Zoom

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org