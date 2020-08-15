Beacon, Haldane Honored

Named ‘schools of excellence’

Beacon and Haldane high schools were each named Schools of Excellence by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association for 2019-20.

To qualify, 75 percent of a school’s varsity teams must receive the association’s Scholar-Athlete award, in which 75 percent of the roster has a GPA of 90 or better.

Beacon had 13 of its teams meet that standard and Haldane had nine. Beacon qualified in 2018-19 with 19 teams and Haldane with five. If every team qualifies, the school is named a School of Distinction.

