Putnam Sheriff Warns of Auto Thefts

Putnam and Westchester Counties have been experiencing a spike in auto thefts, along with counties in the rest of the state, according to Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr.
Many thefts occur because owners leave their vehicles unlocked with key fobs in the vehicle parked at home, work and car dealerships, he said. He advised residents to always lock your vehicle and remove or hide valuables, and warned against leaving house keys in a vehicle or attached to key fobs.
He said that most thefts and break-ins have occurred between 3 and 5 a.m.
