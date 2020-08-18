Beacon Hebrew Alliance to Celebrate 100 Years

Looking for artifacts, documents and volunteers

In anticipation of its 100th anniversary in May 2021, Beacon Hebrew Alliance is looking for documents, photographs and objects that relate to its history, such as religious objects, programs from services or photos from BHA events with BHA members.

The Centennial Committee asks that anyone with something to share take a digital photo of the object or scan photos and documents and email Diane Lapis at dlapis@beaconhistorical.org. The committee also can assist with scanning.

The committee also is looking for volunteers for fundraising, marketing, design, editing (text, audio, and video), photography, interviewing, research, event planning and sponsorships. Email ellen@beaconhebrewalliance.org for info.

