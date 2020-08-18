New Interim Police Chief In Beacon

Transparency, policy changes to also be implemented

The Beacon City Council on Monday (Aug. 17) named a new interim police chief while adopting sweeping law-enforcement policy changes.

The council voted unanimously to appoint Lt. Sands Frost, a Police Department veteran, as its acting chief, to succeed William Cornett, who resigned on Monday, six weeks after being named the department’s temporary head.

Frost’s appointment is good for 90 days, which Mayor Lee Kyriacou said “we hope will be sufficient” to bridge the gap until the city names a permanent chief.

The council also adopted a lengthy resolution announcing its plan for the “evaluation and rethinking of community public safety services.”

The resolution includes nearly a dozen policy changes in all, some of which are similar to the list of “demands” issued by the Beacon 4 Black Lives group two weeks ago. It will be implemented concurrently as the city creates the state-mandated police reform plan that’s due next spring, Kyriacou said.

The resolution calls for the new chief to begin his or her tenure “with a thorough review of police training, culminating in a data-driven set of recommendations for improving” the department’s training and measuring its benefits.

It also directs the new chief to examine the city’s policy on psychological supportive care for officers and calls for a multi-year schedule for implicit bias training for all city staff, including police.

While Beacon 4 Black Lives and activist organizations nationally have called for municipalities to “defund the police,” the resolution uses slightly different language, noting that, as its changes are implemented, the council will consider the multi-year implications of the policies “with the intention to redirect cost savings toward community investments.”

What the Resolution Calls For Police chief Review police training and create a data-driven set of recommendations for improving training and measuring benefits;

Examine the city’s policy on psychological supportive care and testing for police officers and make recommendations for periodic counseling and testing. Police chief and city administrator Create a report on the city’s options for deploying alternative responders for nonviolent, noncriminal calls and activities that do not require police training;

Create a report on the city’s disciplinary policy for police misconduct and the process by which civilians and other officers may file complaints about specific incidents, and how such complaints are handled after they are received;

Review use of force policies and report to the council on improvements needed;

Create a report on the city’s weapons arsenal and purchasing policy. The council may make recommendations, including limiting certain types of weapons and other equipment. City Council Review policies regarding oversight of the police to ensure transparency; hold officers accountable to best conduct; allow for whistleblowers within the department; and include a process for the public to voice concerns;

Review with the chief and city administrator the types of emergency and other calls to the Police Department to assess the skills and experience required to best respond;

Strengthen municipal support for mental health services, child care, community assets, digital equity, and food and housing support;

Consider multi-year budget implications of all of the above with the intention to redirect cost savings toward community investments. City officials also to create a multi-year plan for implicit bias training for all municipal staff, including police.