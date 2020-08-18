On The Spot

Michael Turton By , Senior Correspondent |

What’s your favorite place by the water on a hot summer day?

Tina Barile
The Amalfi Coast, Italy. The water is so blue and clear and peaceful.
~ Tina Barile, Cold Spring

Hannah Sultan
Rocky Beach, Falmouth, Maine. It never gets hot there, and the water is cold.
~ Hannah Sultan, visiting Garrison

Parker Elbe
Capers Island, South Carolina. The most interesting island I’ve seen, from pristine white sand to pure untouched swampland.
~ Parker Elbe, Beacon

