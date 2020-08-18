On The Spot

What’s your favorite place by the water on a hot summer day?



The Amalfi Coast, Italy. The water is so blue and clear and peaceful.

~ Tina Barile, Cold Spring



Rocky Beach, Falmouth, Maine. It never gets hot there, and the water is cold.

~ Hannah Sultan, visiting Garrison



Capers Island, South Carolina. The most interesting island I’ve seen, from pristine white sand to pure untouched swampland.

~ Parker Elbe, Beacon