On The Spot

What’s your favorite place by the water on a hot summer day?
The Amalfi Coast, Italy. The water is so blue and clear and peaceful.
~ Tina Barile, Cold Spring
Rocky Beach, Falmouth, Maine. It never gets hot there, and the water is cold.
~ Hannah Sultan, visiting Garrison
Capers Island, South Carolina. The most interesting island I’ve seen, from pristine white sand to pure untouched swampland.
~ Parker Elbe, Beacon
