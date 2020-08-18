Spirit of Beacon Day Canceled

Will host virtual celebration and drive-thru

The Spirit of Beacon Committee on Aug. 18 has announced that the traditional annual parade and festival will not be held this year because of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Instead, the annual event will take place with virtual and safely distanced events on Sunday, Sept. 27, including a Neighborhood Drive-Thru of vehicles to decorate local organizations, schools, community groups, veterans and first responders. Spectators along the routes are encouraged to decorate their lawn, yard and windows.

A virtual concert will be livestreamed on Facebook and at the Spirit of Beacon website with video messages, musical performances, art and photographs. Submissions are being accepted through Sept. 7. See spiritofbeacon.org.

Other events are also being planned, said Gwenno James of the Spirit of Beacon Day Committee.