Spirit of Beacon Day Canceled

mm By |

Will host virtual celebration and drive-thru

The Spirit of Beacon Committee on Aug. 18 has announced that the traditional annual parade and festival will not be held this year because of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Instead, the annual event will take place with virtual and safely distanced events on Sunday, Sept. 27, including a Neighborhood Drive-Thru of vehicles to decorate local organizations, schools, community groups, veterans and first responders. Spectators along the routes are encouraged to decorate their lawn, yard and windows.

A virtual concert will be livestreamed on Facebook and at the Spirit of Beacon website with video messages, musical performances, art and photographs. Submissions are being accepted through Sept. 7. See spiritofbeacon.org.

Other events are also being planned, said Gwenno James of the Spirit of Beacon Day Committee.

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.