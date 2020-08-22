Beacon 10U Ends Season with Victory

Skip Pearlman By , Sports Reporter |

Comes back from 9-0 deficit

Aiden Heaton

Aiden Heaton, shown here in an earlier game, hit a two-run double to give Beacon’s 10U baseball team its first victory of the summer, in the team’s final game. (File photo by S. Pearlman)

The Beacon travel baseball team for players ages 10 and younger had been searching for a win all season long, and with one game left, it wasn’t looking good.

The Bulldogs were behind, 9-0, going into the fifth inning against the Poughkeepsie Lightning on Aug. 13 at Memorial Park but pulled off an unlikely feat, scoring 10 runs in the last two innings of their season to walk off with a 10-9 victory.

The Bulldogs, who play in the Greater Hudson Valley Baseball League, rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth, then added five more in the bottom of the sixth, capped by Aiden Heaton’s two-run double that plated the winning runs.

“We took a lot of lumps playing in the A division this season, but we finally got our first win,” said Coach Jed Varricchio. “It was great. The kids were as happy as if they’d won the World Series.”

Caellum Tripaldi went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in four runs for Beacon, while Hudson Fontaine was 3-for-3 with three RBI and Jake Deluise went 2-for-3 with one RBI.

“Heaton had been struggling a little at the plate, but today he and Fontaine came up big,” Varricchio said. “Nolan [Varricchio] had a nice game at short, and Jesse Apostolou played well in left field. Overall, our defense has gotten better all season.”

On the mound, Beacon got three innings from Tripaldi, who struck out three, and three innings from Connor Varricchio, who fanned four.

“We always struggle against Poughkeepsie, so this was big for the guys,” the coach said. “Now we’ll keep working hard and take it into the fall.”

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.