American to Suspend Service at Stewart

Airline will stop Philadelphia flights for October

American Airlines announced this past week that it would suspend service between New York Stewart International and Philadelphia — the only flight its offers from the New Windsor airport — beginning Oct. 7 until at least Nov. 3.

The airline cited low demand and the financial strain of the COVID-19 shutdown. It also suspended service in 14 other markets.

The other airlines that operate from Stewart at Allegiant (with flights to Florida, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia); Delta (to Detroit) and JetBlue (to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale). Norwegian Air ended its flights from Stewart to Ireland last year.

American Airlines said it would “continue to re-assess plans for these and other markets as an extension of the [federal] Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation. The full, updated October schedule will be released Aug. 29, and American anticipates releasing its updated November schedule by late-September.”

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, whose district includes the Highlands and who serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said in a statement that “any limitation or suspension of service is deeply concerning. This disappointing decision from American Airlines only highlights the need for Leader [Mitch] McConnell and Senate Republicans to stop obstructing critically-needed COVID-19 relief and recovery funding.”

