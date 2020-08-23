Comp Plan Committee Seeks Feedback

mm By |

Survey of residents on economic development

The Philipstown Comprehensive Plan Update Committee is asking that residents complete a survey online regarding housing, infrastructure, recreation and economic development in the town.

The survey, which is the second the committee has conducted of residents, will remain available through Sept. 30. See philipstown2020.org to respond.

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.