Comp Plan Committee Seeks Feedback

Survey of residents on economic development
The Philipstown Comprehensive Plan Update Committee is asking that residents complete a survey online regarding housing, infrastructure, recreation and economic development in the town.
The survey, which is the second the committee has conducted of residents, will remain available through Sept. 30. See philipstown2020.org to respond.
Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.