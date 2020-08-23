Haldane Revises Opening Plans

Adds another week of half days to start school

The Haldane school district in Cold Spring announced on Friday (Aug. 21) that it would begin its first full week of school with half days.

The district had previously said it would begin school with half days on Sept. 3 and 4 to allow for teacher training earlier in the week. The following week (Sept. 8 to 11) will now also be half days to allow more time for training, Superintendent Philip Benante said.

Only students in kindergarten and first and sixth grades will come to campus on Sept. 3 and 4, according to a schedule posted by the district. Half of the ninth grade will come to campus on Sept. 3 and the other half on Sept. 4. All other students will be remote.

During the following week, students in kindergarten through the third grade and seventh grade will come to school on Sept. 8 and 9 and from second to fifth grade and eighth grade on Sept. 10 and 11. Sophomores will come in two groups on Sept. 8 and 9 and juniors and seniors in two groups on Sept. 10 and 11.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, all students in kindergarten through eighth grade will attend school on-campus, while high school students will begin a two-day rotation, except for families who opt for all-remote instruction, which will be led by their Haldane teachers. Families who select all-remote will be asked to stick with that choice through at least Nov. 13, the district said.

Benante will hold a Parent Town Hall by Zoom on Wednesday (Aug. 26) at 7 p.m. The link will be posted on the school website early next week, the district said.