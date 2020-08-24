Indian Point to Test Sirens on Aug. 26

Alarm will sound for about four minutes

The Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan will conduct a quarterly test of its emergency notification sirens between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 26).

The sirens will sound at full volume for about four minutes in Putnam, Westchester, Rockland and Orange counties.

The sirens are not a signal to evacuate. In an emergency, the sirens would sound to alert the public to tune in to a local Emergency Alert System (EAS) radio or television station for information. These stations are listed in a booklet mailed to households and businesses in the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone around Indian Point. An electronic version can be downloaded at safesecurevital.com.

The last of the three reactors at Indian Point is scheduled to shut down in April.

