Who is the most influential person in history?



Leonardo da Vinci. He was one of the most creative inventors of all time;

his inventions are still with us today.

~ Larry Cohen, Beacon (Dad)



President Franklin D. Roosevelt, because he saved the world from being

taken over by the Axis powers.

~ Melissa Cohen, Beacon (Daughter)



Eve, because without her there would have been no da Vinci or Roosevelt.

~ Thomy Majoneza, Cold Spring