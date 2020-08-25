On The Spot

Who is the most influential person in history?

Larry Cohen
Leonardo da Vinci. He was one of the most creative inventors of all time;
his inventions are still with us today.
~ Larry Cohen, Beacon (Dad)

 

Melissa Cohen
President Franklin D. Roosevelt, because he saved the world from being
taken over by the Axis powers.
~ Melissa Cohen, Beacon (Daughter)

 

Thomy Majoneza
Eve, because without her there would have been no da Vinci or Roosevelt.
~ Thomy Majoneza, Cold Spring

