Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

■ In a report to the Cold Spring Village Board at its Tuesday (Aug. 25) meeting, Roberto Muller, who is Philipstown’s climate-smart coordinator, noted that the hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) used in most refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers and air conditioners trap more heat in the atmosphere that contributes to global warming than carbon dioxide. The Recycling Center on Lane Gate Road near Route 9, which is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., accepts large appliances, he noted, and a private contractor removes the HFC. Transport of appliances to the center also can be arranged. See climatesmartphilipstown.org. Muller also reported that Cold Spring has raised $2,400 and Philipstown $7,550 for refrigerant management through Hudson Valley Community Power, which pays municipalities $50 for each household that opts into the solar-energy program.

■ A resident asked the board to consider re-opening Tots Park, which has been closed since March because of COVID-19 restrictions, but Mayor Dave Merandy said he would not be comfortable with the idea unless there is a plan for the continual disinfecting of equipment. Trustee Lynn Miller suggested removing the plastic toys. When Deputy Mayor Marie Early asked why the park shouldn’t open if parents are willing to let their children play there, Merandy responded: “Because we’re the government and [should] protect our citizens. We’re still in a pandemic.”

■ The public restrooms near the pedestrian tunnel will be open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of an agreement between the village and Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce approved on Tuesday. Volunteers from the Chamber information booth will disinfect the restrooms during their open hours and crews from the Highway Department will clean the facilities every Saturday and Sunday.

■ The board voted unanimously to cancel the Halloween parade sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. Early and Miller also reported that a number of homeowners on Parrott and Parsonage streets had told them they did not plan to decorate for the holiday this year. The neighborhood typically attracts hundreds of children. Early suggested that police officers still be assigned to patrol there that evening.

■ Merandy said he and Larry Burke, the officer-in-charge at the Cold Spring Police Department, have begun reviewing a document that could serve as the basis for a review of village police operations, which is part of a statewide reform plan ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Merandy said the village does not have its own policing policies but operates under state guidelines. The mayor previously stated that public input will be sought once a draft policy is produced.

■ Elected officials from Cold Spring, Philipstown and Nelsonville met with state Assemblywoman Sandy Galef and state park officials last week to discuss parking, safety and crowding at Breakneck Ridge and Indian Brook Falls. Local officials have expressed concern about the number of Breakneck hikers who have needed rescue by firefighters, and Merandy described the parking near Indian Brook Falls as “a zoo.” The 250 officers of the state park police, which could be utilized for patrols, are in the process of being absorbed this year into the state police.