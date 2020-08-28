The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 29
Yoga on the Farm
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
9 a.m. Fishkill Farms
9 Fishkill Farm Road
845-897-4377 | fishkillfarms.com
Register online for this weekly class led by Red Tail Power Yoga. Check in at the CSA pickup window. Cost: $18
SAT 29
Yoga at Boscobel
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Boscobel and Ascend Studio collaborate on an in-person, weekend yoga program on the West Meadow overlooking the river. Classes are held Fridays to Sundays through Sept. 13. Registration required. Cost: $25 per class
SAT 29
New York International Air Show
MONTGOMERY
10:30 a.m. Orange County Airport
500 Dunn Road | 877-766-8158
airshowny.com
The annual show will be conducted as a “drive-in,” with spectators parked in rows and sitting next to their vehicles. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline Tickets must be purchased online. Also SUN 30. Cost: $127 to $219 per car
SAT 29
Natural Dye Workshop
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. Common Ground Farm
845-231-4424
commongroundfarm.org
Laura Sansone of NY Textile Lab will teach participants how to create dyes from plants grown at Common Ground Farm and in our bioregion during this two-hour Zoom workshop. Cost: Starts at $18
SAT 29
FunMinster Dog Show
PATTERSON
1 – 3 p.m. Patterson Rec Center
65 Front St. | 917-449-5359
putnamservicedogs.org
Local canines will compete for titles in the Wiggle Butt, Most Talented, Shaggiest and other categories during the Putnam Service Dogs’ second annual event. Register at the website or from noon to 1 p.m. the day of the event. Registration is $20 per dog. Cost: $15 ($5 ages 12 and younger)
SUN 30
Create Your Own Mandala
COLD SPRING
Noon – 1 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3030 | bit.ly/3hsVQgD
This virtual workshop will focus on creating mandalas, or circles that in Hindu scriptures symbolize creativity and a deeper connection with self and the universe. You collect the rocks and the library will supply tools and paint. Register online.
SAT 5
Farm Fresh Dinner & Parisian Gala
BANNERMAN ISLAND
Noon – 7:30 p.m.
Bannerman Castle Trust
bannermancastle.org
During this annual fundraiser, enjoy a five-course dinner, music from Tony Depaolo and the Choi Fairbanks Chamber Ensemble, a tour of Bannerman Island’s gardens and an art sale. A ferry will carry attendees from Beacon to the island from noon to 5:30 p.m. Buy tickets online. Cost: $135
MUSIC
SAT 29
Mississippi Travelers
PUTNAM VALLEY
6:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
In its first live show since March, the center presents an evening of blues-tinged fiddle tunes. Bring a lawn chair. Social distancing and masks required. Cost: $10
SAT 29
Cassidy & The Music
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The former lead singer for Antigone Rising has written songs for Demi Lovato and toured with Aerosmith and the Rolling Stones. No cover with dinner. Call for reservations.
SUN 30
Celtic Music
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Mary Coogan, Joanie Madden and Bruce Foley will perform. No cover with dinner.
Call for reservations.
SUN 30
Highway 61 Revisited
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon
youtube.com/bardavonpresents
Bardavon will mark the 55th anniversary of the release of Bob Dylan’s classic album with a broadcast featuring performances by artists such as Jack DeJohnette and Steve Earle and commentary by Executive Director Chris Silva and others. Free
TUES 1
Creative Strings Improvisers Orchestra
BEACON
5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconny.myrec.com
The Beacon Recreation Department, Compass Arts Creativity Project and Gwen Laster of Creative Strings Improvisers Orchestra present this socially distanced show. Register online. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 29
Story Screen Drive-In
BEACON
8:30 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
This pop-up drive-in theater will screen Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Shaun of the Dead (2004) this weekend and Labyrinth (1986) and Robocop (1987) next weekend. See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 30, FRI 3, SAT 4, SUN 5. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 31
Story Time with Mrs. Merry
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
facebook.com/pg/desmondfishlibrary
Join Lucille Merry for a virtual story time.
MON 31
Craft Time with Mrs. Merry
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
facebook.com/pg/desmondfishlibrary
Join Lucille Merry to create. Supplies will be provided by the library.
TUES 1
Locked in Science
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary
Join Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator, and his daughter, Tabitha, on Facebook and Instagram for a demonstration of science experiments that can be done in the kitchen.
WED 2
Teen Zoom Book Club
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Library
beaconlibrary.org
The Howland’s teen programs coordinator and a CUNY literature professor lead this club for high school students. Email community@beaconlibrary.org.
TALKS
SUN 30
Lights Out: The Fall of an American Icon
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | bit.ly/DFPLLightsOut
Journalist Felix Salmon will interview Wall Street Journal reporters Thomas Gryta and Ted Mann by Zoom about their book, which chronicles the collapse of the once-mighty General Electric. Register online.
TUES 1
Balancing Perseverance with Patience
GARRISON
4 p.m. Garrison Institute
845-424-4800 | bit.ly/2ElCJqy
Pilar Jennings and Allan Lokos will lead a Zoom webinar on coping with the physical, mental and emotional challenges of a pandemic and an awakening to the world’s injustices. Register online.
WED 2
HVSF’s Big Move
GARRISON
7 p.m. Zoom
highandscurrent.org/current-conversations
In an online conversation, Current Editor Chip Rowe will speak with Davis McCallum, artistic director of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, about its planned move in 2022 to a new site in Garrison after more than 30 years of summer performances at Boscobel. Register online.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 5
Ring Them Bells
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Kelly Ellenwood rang a lot of doorbells and used many doorknockers while running for Beacon City Council in 2019. Her photos of some of the most unusual will be featured in an exhibit that runs through Sept. 27. A portion of the sales of photos and posters will benefit the Howland center.
CIVIC
Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.
See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.
TUES 1
Village Board
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
TUES 1
Haldane School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 1
Putnam County Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Via Audio | putnamcountyny.com
WED 2
Garrison School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | gufs.org
THURS 3
Philipstown Town Board
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Community Center
107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-265-5200
philipstown.com