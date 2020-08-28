The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)

COMMUNITY

SAT 29

Yoga on the Farm

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

9 a.m. Fishkill Farms

9 Fishkill Farm Road

845-897-4377 | fishkillfarms.com

Register online for this weekly class led by Red Tail Power Yoga. Check in at the CSA pickup window. Cost: $18

SAT 29

Yoga at Boscobel

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Boscobel and Ascend Studio collaborate on an in-person, weekend yoga program on the West Meadow overlooking the river. Classes are held Fridays to Sundays through Sept. 13. Registration required. Cost: $25 per class

SAT 29

New York International Air Show

MONTGOMERY

10:30 a.m. Orange County Airport

500 Dunn Road | 877-766-8158

airshowny.com

The annual show will be conducted as a “drive-in,” with spectators parked in rows and sitting next to their vehicles. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline Tickets must be purchased online. Also SUN 30. Cost: $127 to $219 per car

SAT 29

Natural Dye Workshop

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. Common Ground Farm

845-231-4424

commongroundfarm.org

Laura Sansone of NY Textile Lab will teach participants how to create dyes from plants grown at Common Ground Farm and in our bioregion during this two-hour Zoom workshop. Cost: Starts at $18

SAT 29

FunMinster Dog Show

PATTERSON

1 – 3 p.m. Patterson Rec Center

65 Front St. | 917-449-5359

putnamservicedogs.org

Local canines will compete for titles in the Wiggle Butt, Most Talented, Shaggiest and other categories during the Putnam Service Dogs’ second annual event. Register at the website or from noon to 1 p.m. the day of the event. Registration is $20 per dog. Cost: $15 ($5 ages 12 and younger)

SUN 30

Create Your Own Mandala

COLD SPRING

Noon – 1 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3030 | bit.ly/3hsVQgD

This virtual workshop will focus on creating mandalas, or circles that in Hindu scriptures symbolize creativity and a deeper connection with self and the universe. You collect the rocks and the library will supply tools and paint. Register online.

SAT 5

Farm Fresh Dinner & Parisian Gala

BANNERMAN ISLAND

Noon – 7:30 p.m.

Bannerman Castle Trust

bannermancastle.org

During this annual fundraiser, enjoy a five-course dinner, music from Tony Depaolo and the Choi Fairbanks Chamber Ensemble, a tour of Bannerman Island’s gardens and an art sale. A ferry will carry attendees from Beacon to the island from noon to 5:30 p.m. Buy tickets online. Cost: $135

MUSIC

SAT 29

Mississippi Travelers

PUTNAM VALLEY

6:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

In its first live show since March, the center presents an evening of blues-tinged fiddle tunes. Bring a lawn chair. Social distancing and masks required. Cost: $10

SAT 29

Cassidy & The Music

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The former lead singer for Antigone Rising has written songs for Demi Lovato and toured with Aerosmith and the Rolling Stones. No cover with dinner. Call for reservations.

SUN 30

Celtic Music

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Mary Coogan, Joanie Madden and Bruce Foley will perform. No cover with dinner.

Call for reservations.

SUN 30

Highway 61 Revisited

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon

youtube.com/bardavonpresents

Bardavon will mark the 55th anniversary of the release of Bob Dylan’s classic album with a broadcast featuring performances by artists such as Jack DeJohnette and Steve Earle and commentary by Executive Director Chris Silva and others. Free

TUES 1

Creative Strings Improvisers Orchestra

BEACON

5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconny.myrec.com

The Beacon Recreation Department, Compass Arts Creativity Project and Gwen Laster of Creative Strings Improvisers Orchestra present this socially distanced show. Register online. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 29

Story Screen Drive-In

BEACON

8:30 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

This pop-up drive-in theater will screen Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Shaun of the Dead (2004) this weekend and Labyrinth (1986) and Robocop (1987) next weekend. See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 30, FRI 3, SAT 4, SUN 5. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 31

Story Time with Mrs. Merry

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

facebook.com/pg/desmondfishlibrary

Join Lucille Merry for a virtual story time.

MON 31

Craft Time with Mrs. Merry

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

facebook.com/pg/desmondfishlibrary

Join Lucille Merry to create. Supplies will be provided by the library.

TUES 1

Locked in Science

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary

Join Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator, and his daughter, Tabitha, on Facebook and Instagram for a demonstration of science experiments that can be done in the kitchen.

WED 2

Teen Zoom Book Club

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Library

beaconlibrary.org

The Howland’s teen programs coordinator and a CUNY literature professor lead this club for high school students. Email community@beaconlibrary.org.

TALKS

SUN 30

Lights Out: The Fall of an American Icon

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | bit.ly/DFPLLightsOut

Journalist Felix Salmon will interview Wall Street Journal reporters Thomas Gryta and Ted Mann by Zoom about their book, which chronicles the collapse of the once-mighty General Electric. Register online.

TUES 1

Balancing Perseverance with Patience

GARRISON

4 p.m. Garrison Institute

845-424-4800 | bit.ly/2ElCJqy

Pilar Jennings and Allan Lokos will lead a Zoom webinar on coping with the physical, mental and emotional challenges of a pandemic and an awakening to the world’s injustices. Register online.

WED 2

HVSF’s Big Move

GARRISON

7 p.m. Zoom

highandscurrent.org/current-conversations

In an online conversation, Current Editor Chip Rowe will speak with Davis McCallum, artistic director of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, about its planned move in 2022 to a new site in Garrison after more than 30 years of summer performances at Boscobel. Register online.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 5

Ring Them Bells

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Kelly Ellenwood rang a lot of doorbells and used many doorknockers while running for Beacon City Council in 2019. Her photos of some of the most unusual will be featured in an exhibit that runs through Sept. 27. A portion of the sales of photos and posters will benefit the Howland center.

CIVIC

Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.

See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.

TUES 1

Village Board

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

TUES 1

Haldane School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 1

Putnam County Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Via Audio | putnamcountyny.com

WED 2

Garrison School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | gufs.org

THURS 3

Philipstown Town Board

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Community Center

107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-265-5200

philipstown.com