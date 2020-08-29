Engagement: Flaherty-DiFrancesco

Annette and Robert Flaherty of Cold Spring are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelsey Elaine, to Raymond Joseph DiFrancesco III of Putnam Valley. The couple are both 2012 graduates of Haldane High School.

Flaherty is the granddaughter of the late Angelo and Elaine (Helen) Percacciolo and of Mary and William Flaherty of Cold Spring.

DiFrancesco is the son of Ann Marie DiFrancesco of Mahopac and Raymond and Dyane DiFrancesco of Putnam Valley. He is the grandson of Barbara DiFrancesco of Yonkers and the late Raymond Joseph DiFrancesco Sr., and of the late Joseph and Ann Tassone.

Flaherty is a 2016 graduate of Saint Michaels College in Burlington, Vermont, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and environmental studies. She is pursuing a master’s degree in special education and literacy at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh and is a third-grade teacher at West Nyack Elementary School.

DiFrancesco formerly owned and operated Ray’s All American Landscaping and was a partner in Whistling Willie’s in Cold Spring. He is employed at N. Dains and Sons in Peekskill. An October 2021 wedding is planned.