Latest Coronavirus Updates

New lows for hospitalizations, ICU patients, intubations
■ State health officials said that, as of Monday (Aug. 31), 1,501 (+1 from the day before) people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Putnam County; 4,865 (+13) in Dutchess; 36,984 (+35) in Westchester; 14,255 (+22) in Rockland; 2,175 (+7) in Ulster; and 11,433 (+15) in Orange. Statewide, there were 434,756 (+656) positives, including 234,237 (+268) in New York City.
■ The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in New York state dropped to 109 on Aug. 30, the lowest since March 15; the number of intubations dropped to 50 on Aug. 22, the lowest since mid-March; and the number of hospitalizations dropped to 418 on Aug. 30, the lowest since March 16. The infection rate of 0.99 percent on Aug. 30 was the 24th straight day below 1 percent.
■ Statewide, 25,328 (+1) people had died as of Aug. 30, including 63 (+0) residents of Putnam County and 153 (+0) from Dutchess.
■ Dashboards released by Dutchess showed that Beacon had six active cases as of Aug. 30 and Putnam had 11 for the week ending Aug. 20, with one new case reported in Philipstown, which has had 129 since March.
■ In Dutchess County, there were 1,455 tests tested on Aug. 30, with 13 positives, and in Putnam, there were 230 tests, with 1 positive. The percentage of positive results in the Mid-Hudson Region was 1.3 percent.
■ Statewide, there were 66,241 tests conducted on Aug. 30 and 656 positives, or 0.99 percent. Dutchess has conducted 134,184 tests and had 3.6 percent positives, while Putnam had conducted 36,922 tests and had 4.1 percent positives.
■ Dutchess County created the Dutchess Frontline Award to honors residents who have assisted their communities during the pandemic. Nominations can be made at dutchessny.gov/dutchessfrontline. Honorees will receive a certificate from County Executive Marc Molinaro.
■ Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Aug. 20 extended the moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures until Sept. 20.
■ The president of Marist College in Poughkeepsie said on Aug. 21 the school had suspended 15 students for not following health guidelines at an off-campus party. “If this trend continues, we’ll have no choice but to completely close the campus and require students to finish the semester online,” he wrote.
■ Cuomo on Aug. 30 dispatched a team with 71 contact tracers and eight investigators to the SUNY Oneonta campus to contain a COVID-19 cluster that developed. The state will also open three rapid-testing sites in Oneonta. The action comes as SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced a two-week suspension of in-person instruction on campus.
■ In response to reports of students at large gatherings, the governor on Aug. 27 issued guidance for infection rates on college campuses and actions schools must take if the infection rate rises above certain levels. If a college has 100 cases or if the number of cases equals 5 percent or more of the student population, the school must go to remote learning for at least two weeks during which athletic activities and other extracurricular activities must be suspended and dining halls must move to take-out only. The college also must go to 100 percent distance learning if clusters strain the school’s ability to isolate and contact trace, based on the assessment of the local or state health department, he said.
■ Putnam County issued a health alert on Aug. 25 to alert anyone who worked at or attended the 10 a.m. mass at St. James Church in Carmel on Aug. 23 or worked at or visited the Shop Rite Supermarket on Route 52 in Carmel from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 23 that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. For testing information, visit putnamcountyny.com.
■ The state announced on Aug. 14 the launch of a $500,000 pilot program to detect the presence of COVID-19 in wastewater, designed to establish an early indicator system to forecast virus spread in communities. Newburgh is among the communities where samples will be collected.
■ New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced that anyone traveling from a state that has a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average must quarantine for 14 days. As of Aug. 26, the states were Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
■ Dutchess County received a state grant to hire five temporary public health advisors. See dutchessny.gov.
■ The state extended the open enrollment period in its Health Plan Marketplace to Sept. 15.
■ On Thursday (Aug. 13), Putnam County delivered its 3,000th bag of groceries to a senior in need. The Office of Senior Resources also prepares grab-and-go lunches at its Friendship Centers, including in Cold Spring. Other meals are delivered. The food is donated by the United Way of Putnam and Westchester and the Food Bank of Hudson Valley under the direction of Faith Butcher. Each Thursday, volunteers from the United Way, food banks and other organizations and local government sort and bag truckloads of goods, the county said. The Office of Senior Resources also offers a variety of telephone and internet programs, including Coffee and Conversation, Brain Fitness, virtual bingo, Zoom dancing, book club chats, caregiver support groups and online exercise classes. For information, call 845-808-1700.
■ On Aug. 17, the Economic Development Administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce awarded a $400,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Hudson Valley Regional Council, based in Newburgh, to update economic development plans and help programs that assist communities in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Established in 1977 to serve Dutchess, Putnam, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties, it offers planning, education, outreach and advocacy for communities in the region.
■ Cuomo said on Aug. 14 that bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity as of Monday (Aug. 17) with safety protocols in place, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing. In addition, every other lane must be closed; patrons need to stay with the party at their assigned lane; thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared or rented equipment between each use will be required; and all food service must follow all state-issued guidance.
■ The governor said on Aug. 14 that museums, aquariums and other “low-risk” cultural institutions in New York City may reopen at 25 percent capacity starting Monday (Aug. 24). These institutions must have timed ticketing with staggered entry, strict enforcement of face coverings, social distancing, controlled traffic flow to avoid crowding, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols, he said.
■ The state issued a reminder that unsolicited telemarketing calls are prohibited in New York state during a state of emergency, which the governor declared on March 7. Consumers who receive an unsolicited telemarketing sales call are encouraged to report details at donotcall.gov or by calling 888-382-1222.
■ The state has established a COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 844-863-9314 for mental health counseling and resources. Health care workers can text NYFRONTLINE to 741-741 to access 24/7 emotional support services. For more information see omh.ny.gov.
■ On Aug. 5, the state Department of Financial Services ruled that insurers must ensure that patients are not charged fees for personal protective equipment used by providers in the insurer’s network. The agency said it had received complaints that in-network healthcare providers, particularly dental providers, were charging fees for PPE or other costs related to COVID-19 protocols.
What If I Feel Sick?
You’re feeling ill, with a cough, fever, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath. What should you do?
“It’s important to emphasize that the risk of serious illness from COVID-19 remains low,” the Putnam Hospital Center advises patients on its website. “Most infected people will experience mild upper respiratory symptoms.
“Some people, including the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and heart disease, are at greater risk and may require more intensive care and/or hospitalization.”
If you feel ill, the hospital says the first step is to contact your doctor. Many offer “virtual” visits by teleconference. If you visit your doctor’s office or an urgent care, call first to let them know of your symptoms. Only go to the emergency department or call 911 if you are in urgent distress, and let the dispatcher know that you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
If your doctor believes you have COVID-19, he or she can order a test, which allows you to make an appointment by phone at a drive-thru facility. At the facility, a sample will be collected and sent for testing.
For general questions about COVID-19, Putnam Hospital Center operates a hotline staffed by nurses daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 888-667-9262. A representative for the hospital said that most callers (1) ask about symptoms and what to do if exposed to someone who has COVID-19; (2) believe they have symptoms, in which case they are referred to their doctor; or (3) ask how they can donate equipment such as masks, anti-bacterial soap and, in one case, a pediatric ventilator.
The hospital has a list of commonly asked questions and responses posted at bitly.com/covidvirus-faq. The state Department of Health also has a hotline at 888-364-3065 that is open around the clock to answer general questions or for information about testing sites.
■ Questions? Dutchess County posts updates at dutchessny.gov/coronavirus and has a hotline at 845-486-3555. Putnam County posts info at putnamcountyny.com/health. New York State has a hotline at 888-364-3065 and a webpage at ny.gov/coronavirus. The state also created an email list to provide updates. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts updates at cdc.gov. To find a test site, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov.
Thank you for keeping up with all local updates and sharing them in bullet points for easy reference. I appreciate it.
We are being told about people leaving work, school, etc., putting off functions and get-togethers for two weeks in order to stop the spread. My question is, if I stay home for two weeks, then go to the store, where I perhaps breathe the virus in in or touch a surface that has it, and then touch the surface in my home, does that not mean the two-week incubation or contraction period is once again in effect? Or I’m home for two weeks but the grocery store clerk isn’t, being in contact with him is no longer a factor? Or are you saying that after staying home for two weeks, I won’t contract or spread the virus anymore?
Anyone, or anyone they know, spending more or all of their time indoors nowadays, particularly those not much outdoors and in the sun during the recent winter, should consider if they have sufficient vitamin D. Inadequate vitamin D levels apparently (it is fairly well documented) degrade the immune system generally, and are associated with a number of other health concerns. One sign of a deficiency is fatigue.
Vitamin D levels can be checked via a blood test. However these tests and, and similar routine tests, lacking a critical need, are probably going to be difficult for most to get just now, in many states, due to the current emergency regulations.
Vitamin D levels can be increased by oral supplementation. These supplements are widely available, in pharmacies and in health food and grocery stores, without prescription.
However, I am not a doctor and therefore I cannot offer medical advice to anyone. If there are any questions on this, or similar ideas, best consult a medical doctor and/or reputable sources of medical information for these sorts of decisions for specific individual cases.
The nurse in your first photo is not wearing the face mask properly, severely reducing its effectiveness. It is important for the press to review all published photos so that they act as models for the public to follow, or point out the defect so readers may learn.
I am perplexed at the lack of so many people taking the current situation seriously.
On Tuesday (April 7), I got off the train in Cold Spring around 5:40 p.m., returning from my job at a hospital in the Bronx. As I walked up Main Street on my way home I encountered around 25 people on the sidewalk, not one wearing a mask. A few were individuals or couples. But more than half were in groups of three to five people (most appeared to be teens). Two cars cruised by, each full of teens. A small group of young adults were having “happy hour” on a front porch. And all this was be-ing observed by a Cold Spring police officer parked on Main Street, with no response.
This may not be the end of the world, but it is a serious public health issue. Neighbors should be thinking of each other, taking responsibility for reducing the spread of the virus. It would be good if our local government (e.g., the police) were on the same page as the state. Politely reminding citizens that there are restrictions on being out in public, or even fining the most egregious offenders, is the responsibility of local law enforcement.
We are all in this together. Let’s try to act accordingly.
Dutchess County is now hot with 1,395 confirmed cases (New York Times) or 1,303 (Dutchess County COVID-19 page). As of today, April 8, the Putnam County COVID-19 page shows only 484 cases in Dutchess County and most of other counties numbers are not being updated as well. Can anyone update us on the numbers of tests conducted in Putnam? It seems that cases are now growing in counties outside of New York City and we all would appreciate more accurate information.
As of April 9, at 11:02 p.m., the putnamcountyny.com/covid19 website shows:
Putnam County 456 cases
Philipstown 37 cases
Putnam Valley 45 cases
Dutchess County 1,395 cases
Westchester County 15,887 (!) cases
Orange Country 3,865 cases
whereas, according to https://www.dutchessny.gov/Departments/DBCH/2019-Novel-Coronavirus.htm
Dutchess County 1378 “active” cases
City of Beacon 79 “active” cases
The same website reports 10 deaths in Dutchess county from or related to Covid 19.
Another source reports 107 deaths from Covid 19 in Orange County.
The numbers of deaths in New York State and city I will not report here but they are increasing are record rates. We were told by the governor and others this would likely be the most difficult week.
I am can imagine the editors of this and other publications and media, let along the vast majority of the medical industry in the state, are at or near or exhaustion levels (needing to take a break but not able to do so). Whatever is going on, this is not a drill. Take no chances!
Viewing the daily numbers of incidence of virus in Putnam County, I have become increasingly troubled by the seemingly disproportionate numbers with respect to Southeast, Kent and Carmel.
There has been increasing concern that members of minority communities are experiencing incidence and death rates in excess of that of the general population. Underlying health conditions compounded by poverty rates appear to be factors. Putnam County is not isolated from this issue: 14 percent of its population is Hispanic and 2 percent African American and we have a poverty rate of about 5 percent.
Certainly, the appeals from the Putnam Community Action Program, the involvement of churches in housing the homeless, food banks, et al., attest to the necessity for attention to this matter. As of this date, the ethnic breakdown of incidence of the virus and deaths among our minority populations has not been published.
This is a matter that should be of urgent concern — both for the county Legislature and the Department of Health.
Re: “On Wednesday (April 15), Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered that all people in New York wear a mask or a face covering when out in public”: I believe I noted that this was well practiced in the village of Cold Spring until just a few days ago I saw only about 50 percent of those outside following the order, and this morning, Saturday, only about 25 percent or less properly doing so.
The infection rates in Philipstown and Putnam County reported by this paper elsewhere are (at least in the print edition) much lower than most of the nearby counties. (Putnam with 6.1 per 1,000 residents confirmed cases, Westchester with 25.4 per 1,000, Dutchess with 7.9 per 1,000, Orange with 17.4 per 1,000.) Has some form of complacency developed just this week?
By the way, the confirmed infection rate in Putnam may actually be artificially low due to limited testing opportunities in this county, compared with others. Perhaps the lower reported rates make Philipstown, and Putnam generally (and also Dutchess County) more attractive to tourists and day visitors? If so, it may all even out in the end.
Possibly as a consequence expect a surge in cases locally and nearby in two to three weeks.
Just in the last few days, some key information is coming out on just how different and more dangerous this covid-19 virus is, compare to earlier types of coronaviruses.
An article from the Washington Post indicates one key effect of the virus is to cause unusual and repeated blood clotting in various parts of the body, resulting in strokes when they occur in the brain, but presumably resulting in potential long-term organ damage when they occur elsewhere, even among apparently healthy and among young people with little or nor medical histories.
Recently there are other articles covering similar or otherwise notable episodes and cases, for example that of the healthy woman in California, Patricia Dowd, who is now thought to be the first death in this country.
Strange episodes like this were leaked out, perhaps anecdotally, in China earlier this year, but were not well documented or were, understandably, for various reasons, discounted.
Once the above information sinks in it should underscore just how critical it is to not get, and to not transmit, this virus, if at all possible. Undoubtedly as a consequence the medical systems are adjusting their understandings and accordingly the treatments and protocols of monitoring of patients.
There also have been hints that human antibodies may not last as long or be as effective as expected for this covid-19. If true this would indicate explain reinfections, relapses, and perhaps false negative test results upon recoveries are occurring.
In short, I think it is fair to say this is going to take a while before it’s resolved and fully understood.
While the suffering and sacrifice we are witnessing can only be described in superlatives, life will return to normal, for many of us, in time. But COVID-19 will be the final straw for many people who were already living on the edge, teetering above the gap-filled safety net, untended for decades, that has placed us all at risk. Is there any reason to hope?
While our leaders dot the i’s and cross the t’s on relief legislation, the response in our communities has been immediate. From sewing face masks; to donations of food, time and money; to volunteer doctors and nurses; to neighbors looking in on neighbors; to arts organizations like ours sharing their talents to buoy the spirit, the kindness has been unstinting, targeted and sustained. Together, we are building new bridges across old divides.
Even in the midst of a ravaging storm, we can see ahead a quiet, clear morning.
Hoekstra is vice president of the Tompkins Corner Cultural Center.
Has anyone noticed that the graph published by the Putnam County Department of Health shows a disturbing incidence of the virus among the middle-aged and presumably male and not as would be expected in the senior category?
This fact has been consistent since the DOH deigned to publish data in late March and yet there has been no explanation forthcoming from the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Neshiewat, for this curious occurrence. I have filed a FOIL, the second one, the first being to extract the incident data, requesting that the commissioner issue a statement accounting for this phenomenon. Should health factors be associated with this swelling of numbers, then it is incumbent upon him to divulge them to the general public so that they will be prompted to take appropriate measures.
Every day I watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s news conference and I think of him as the captain of the Titanic assuring the passengers that everything will be OK if they help rearrange the deck chairs.
I am 73 and smoked two packs of cigarettes a day for more than 50 years. I am who the governor considers a “vulnerable person” and, while I am flattered about his concern for my well-being, I do have some concerns about the cost of all this to my grandkids.
The average life span of a male in the U.S. is around 78.5 years, so I question how much it will cost the state and the country to keep me alive for another five years. My grandchildren, who are being home-schooled, looked forward to playing base-ball and softball in high school this year. The country is spending enormous amounts of money, which we don’t have, during this pandemic, which I believe 80 percent of the population would survive without a shutdown of society.
I am old enough to remember when the local bar offered a “free lunch,” but there is no longer any free lunch. Next year all the schools will be on austerity budgets and there will be no sports, band or clubs. The malls will be shuttered and the movie theaters will be closed, and our towns will have many empty storefronts and God knows what the unemployment and quality of life will be going forward.
If you asked me to make a choice between taking my chances of living another five years or having my grandkids have the kind of life I have had for the past 73, I would step on that ice floe like the Eskimos of the past. I also believe many of my fellow seniors would make that choice to prevent a bleak future for our children and grandchildren.
I must respectfully disagree to the assertion that if we did nothing to slow the spread of COVID-19, 80 percent of the population would survive. With 331 million people living in the U.S., that could mean a death rate of 66 million people. So far, it’s about 100,000. Even President Trump, who considers 100,000 deaths a great success, believes that 1 million deaths would be too much.
The problem with Mr. Goggin’s argument is that the choice is not an individual one — “I am willing to die for my grandchildren’s future.” Every senior who willingly puts him or herself at risk also puts at risk everyone with whom he or she comes into contact. And because the virus spreads from people who are not symptomatic, the only way to keep such folks from giving the virus to others is through widespread testing, contact tracing and isolation of those who test positive. Until that occurs (or until there is a well-tested vaccine), without social distancing, mask wearing and lockdowns whenever cases start to spike, we might very well be looking at deaths well past 100,000, threatening 1 million or more.
The argument that these deaths are worth it because the economy is too important ignores the fact that if deaths start to spike, the economy will not come back. Instead, lots of people will vote with their feet and refuse to risk their lives and the lives of their loved ones in order to participate in economic activities. Even worse, absent strong controls on interactions such as were imposed in Washington state, California and New York, the health care system will be overwhelmed and lots of preventable deaths from other (non-COVID) causes will occur.
There is no binary choice between fighting the disease and protecting the economic livelihood of our fellow citizens. If we don’t keep taking the steps necessary to stop the disease from repeat surges, the economy will not come back.
My argument is not about economics it is about choice or rather my right to choose to go out of the house and support business that choose to be open. (With masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing.) In the medical world, when choosing a therapy, the doctor and the patient do a risk/benefit analysis, but in the end the patient get to make the choice of the therapy. It is like that old joke, the doctor tells the man, “Don’t drink, don’t smoke, watch what you eat, and exercise every day.” The man says, “Then I will live longer?” The doctor replies, “Not necessarily, but it will seem a lot longer.”
A vaccine is a year away and even at that like the flu vaccine it will be only about 50 percent effective. When I was growing up. my father had a bumper sticker on our BIG Chev “Better Dead Than Red.” It was a statement about the choice between two economic systems, not about democracy or communism. Before Covid-19 hit the U.S. on Jan. 14, an article in Newsweek stated that across the U.S., more people are dying from so-called “deaths of despair” — suicide, drug and alcohol poisoning, and alcoholic liver disease — than at any other point in recorded history, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
It was estimated that 159,000 people died in 2017 from deaths of despair. In the book, Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism, by Anne Case and Angus Deaton, the authors writer, “Destroy work and, in the end, working-class life cannot survive. It is the loss of meaning, of dignity, of pride, and of self-respect that comes with the loss of marriage and of community that brings on despair, not just or even primarily the loss of money.”
In my opinion the protests and the riots we are seeing this week are not about Mr. Floyd (his death was the catalysts) but about the economic disparities that now exists. People are “choosing” to gather in large numbers without social distancing out of despair about their future and the future of their children and grandchildren. I support their right to choose (but not to loot) and to gather to protest an erosion of their rights and a lack of choice in their everyday lives.
There is a statewide stay-at-home order in place. More than 23,000 people have died in New York, including 132 in Dutchess County and 58 in Putnam, and several here in Cold Spring — people we care about, people we love.
And yet many people want to ignore this. They want us to be friendly and welcoming to visitors, for the sake of local businesses.
Gov. Cuomo made this decision because there is a pandemic still happening. That means a highly communicable disease can make you sick and, in some instances, kill you.
The Mid-Hudson region must meet specific criteria in order to reopen, including a 14-day decline in total hospitalizations, a 14-day decline in deaths, fewer than two new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents on a three-day rolling average, at least 30 percent of hospital beds available, at least 30 percent of ICU beds available, average daily diagnostic testing over the previous seven days must be sufficient to conduct 30 tests per 1,000 residents per month; and contact tracing capacity of 30 per 100,000 residents.
The region has not met that criteria. So why am I hearing that we should be catering to commerce right now? Why should we encourage visitors to disobey the stay-at-home order and put themselves and others at risk?
We can certainly plan for the future, once the criteria have been met, but right now it is every citizen’s responsibility to protect one another and to try not to spread this disease. Sometimes that means reminding people that they are living through a deadly pandemic, even if they’d prefer to ignore it.
Numbers in Dutchess County are on the rise. Would love some reporting on this: 237 cases today. 169 on July 9. The more disturbing # is called “Pending Address Confirmation” which means we don’t really know what the numbers are for a particular town, even though the Dutchess County Dashboard makes it look like most of the county is doing great, with 5 or fewer cases. That number just jumped from somewhere in the 50s to 107 in a day or two.
Here is a story that looks at the jump in infections in Dutchess. According to the county, “pending address confirmation” includes inmates; cases reported to the county health department with no address; and cases that the state reports and counts in Dutchess totals before county officials have received information on them. As of Thursday (Aug. 6), there were 232 active cases in Dutchess being monitored by health officials, according to the dashboard; that number appears to include 101 pending address confirmations.