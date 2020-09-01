On The Spot

Michael Turton By , Senior Correspondent |

What do you like most about September?

 

Lisa Mechaley
The cooler weather and, usually, the routine of going back to school.
~ Lisa Mechaley, Nelsonville

 

Gordon Duggan
There’s still good sailing!
~ Gordon Duggan, Cold Spring

 

Elaine Thomas
Apple-picking with my family and the approach of fall.
~ Elaine Thomas, Beacon

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.