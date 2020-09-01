On The Spot

What do you like most about September?
The cooler weather and, usually, the routine of going back to school.
~ Lisa Mechaley, Nelsonville
There’s still good sailing!
~ Gordon Duggan, Cold Spring
Apple-picking with my family and the approach of fall.
~ Elaine Thomas, Beacon
