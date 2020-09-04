Back to School in Philipstown

The Manitou School held its first day of classes on Tuesday (Sept. 1) in a tent and other spots on its Philipstown campus. (Photos by Caroline Kaye)
The Haldane school district welcomed back it first group of students on Wednesday (Sept. 2). Elementary and middle-school students are attending daily (except those who opted for all-virtual instruction), while high school students are attending on a rotating basis. (Photos by Megan Shields)
