Beacon and Fishkill Hire HR Director

Beacon and Fishkill officials agreed over the summer to hire a human resources director who will work for both the city and town.
Gina Basile, who was most recently the manager of human resources for the New York State Bridge Authority, took the job on July 20. A Fishkill native, she attended John Jay High School and holds a bachelor’s degree from the New York Institute of Technology.
Under the shared-services agreement, Basile will have offices at City Hall in Beacon and at Fishkill’s Town Hall and work at each on alternating days.
