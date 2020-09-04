Counties to Collect Hazardous Waste

The Putnam County Department of Health will accept household hazardous waste for disposal on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Fahnestock State Park in Kent. Registration is required by emailing putnamhealth@putnamcountyny.com or calling 845-808-1390, ext. 43150. For a list of accepted materials, visit putnamcountyny.com.
The Dutchess County Division of Solid Waste Management will hold a household hazardous waste disposal electronics recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the county Department of Public Works in Poughkeepsie. To register beginning Sept. 24, call 845-463-6020 or visit dutchessny.gov. The fee is $10.
