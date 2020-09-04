Counties to Collect Hazardous Waste

Registration required for drop-offs

The Putnam County Department of Health will accept household hazardous waste for disposal on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Fahnestock State Park in Kent. Registration is required by emailing putnamhealth@putnamcountyny.com or calling 845-808-1390, ext. 43150. For a list of accepted materials, visit putnamcountyny.com.

The Dutchess County Division of Solid Waste Management will hold a household hazardous waste disposal electronics recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the county Department of Public Works in Poughkeepsie. To register beginning Sept. 24, call 845-463-6020 or visit dutchessny.gov. The fee is $10.

