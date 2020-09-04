The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)

COMMUNITY

SAT 5

Yoga on the Farm

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

9 a.m. Fishkill Farms

9 Fishkill Farm Road

845-897-4377 | fishkillfarms.com

Register online for this weekly class led by Red Tail Power Yoga. Check in at CSA pickup window. Cost: $18

SAT 5

Yoga at Boscobel

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Boscobel and Ascend Studio collaborate on an in-person, weekend yoga program on the West Meadow overlooking the river. Classes will be held Fridays to Sundays through Sept. 13. Registration required. Cost: $25 per class

SAT 5

Farm Fresh Dinner & Parisian Gala

BANNERMAN ISLAND

Noon – 7:30 p.m.

Bannerman Castle Trust

bannermancastle.org

Enjoy a five-course dinner, music from Tony Depaolo and the Choi Fairbanks Chamber Ensemble, a tour of Bannerman Island’s gardens and an art sale during this annual fundraiser. A ferry will carry attendees from Beacon to the island between noon and 5:30 p.m. Visit the website for more info and to buy tickets. Cost: $135

TUES 8

Outdoor Dance Class

PHILIPSTOWN

5:30 p.m. Fred Astaire Dance Studio

3182 Route 9 | 845-424-6353

The studio will host Back into the Swing of Things every Tuesday and Thursday in September. Social distancing will be practiced. Register by phone.

WED 9

Senior Hour

BEACON

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Howland Public Library | 313 Main St.

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

The Howland has set aside this hour on Wednesday and Thursday each week for seniors and other residents who are at higher risk from COVID-19 to visit the library.

THURS 10

High Holidays Registration

COLD SPRING

Philipstown Reform Synagogue

philipstownreformsynagogue.org

Register by today for the synagogue’s virtual High Holidays services, which begin with the first Rosh Hashanah service on Sept. 18. Email your name and phone number to prshighholidays2020@gmail.com.

THURS 10

Memoir Workshop

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

bit.ly/3biwcZG

Kathryn Curto will lead this four-week Zoom workshop series on writing micro-memoirs, using this year’s dramatic changes as a subject. Registration required.

FRI 11

9/11 Candlelight Vigil

CARMEL

8 p.m. Cornerstone Park

putnamcountyny.com/911candlelightvigil

Only participants in the celebration will be allowed to attend Putnam County’s annual 9/11 ceremony in-person, but it will be livestreamed online. The county will be adding one name to the memorial: Robert McMahon, who died in 2013 and was a longtime NYC firefighter and later commissioner of the county Bureau of Emergency Services. It will also dedicate a tree that grew from a seedling from the World Trade Center Survivor Tree.

TALKS

TUES 8

The Suffrage Movement

COLD SPRING

7 p.m.

In this virtual event, Sally Roesch Wagner, editor of The Women’s Suffrage Movement, and Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the state Senate majority leader, will discuss the amendment that 100 years ago gave women the right to vote. A portion of book sales will benefit the campaign of Democratic state Senate candidate Karen Smythe. RVSP by calling 312-909-0468 or emailing sarah@weir-and-co.com. Cost: $25 contribution

WED 9

Reading with Writers

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books

splitrockbks.com

Emily Dykeman will lead a Zoom discussion of Writing Down the Bones: Freeing the Writer Within, by Natalie Goldberg. To sign up, buy the book at Split Rock’s website and note interest in the order comments.

THURS 10

Fiction Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books

splitrockbks.com

Members will discuss via Zoom two books by Yoko Tawada: The Bridegroom was a Dog and The Emissary. Anyone buying either book will get an invite.

THURS 10

Pathways to Planetary Health

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Institute

845-424-4800 | bit.ly/3jvRVA8

In this webinar, Victor Masayesva, a Hopi author, photographer and filmmaker, will speak with Jonathan F.P. Rose, the co-founder of the Garrison Institute, about climate, COVID-19, ceremonies and stewardship. Register online.

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 7

Story Time with Mrs. Merry

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

Join Librarian Lucille Merry for a virtual story time.

TUES 8

Locked in Science

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator, and his daughter, Tabitha, will demonstrate science experiments that can be done in the kitchen.

WED 9

Sing and Move

GARRISON

10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/SingandMoveZoom

Join Miss Gabi for songs and play.

WED 9

Let’s Get Quizzical

GARRISON

8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/3bgxXXn

Teams of up to three adults can test their trivia knowledge during this Zoom event hosted by Ryan Biracree. Register online.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 5

Story Screen Drive-In

BEACON

8:30 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

This pop-up drive-in theater will screen Labyrinth (1986) and Robocop (1987) this weekend and Jumanji (1995) and Ghostbusters (1984) next weekend. See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 6, THURS 10, FRI 11, SAT 12, SUN 13. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

FRI 11

Friday Night In Movie

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/32Jvy3v

The library will screen, via Zoom, Where Do We Go from Here?, a 2015 Scottish comedy directed by John McPhail that centers on James, a young man who takes on the role of a janitor of a nursing home when his grandfather is forced into care. Registration required.

SAT 12

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

artichokeshow.com

Storytellers who have appeared on The Moth Radio Hour, This American Life, Risk! and other programs will bring their tales to Beacon in this livestreamed event hosted by Drew Prochaska. Some material may be unsuitable for children. Cost: $18

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 5

Papers of the Archive

GARRISON

Ice House

17 Mandalay Drive | jdj.world

Noel Anderson exhibits handmade paper objects that explore the depiction of black masculinity through the distortion of photos of Martin Luther King Jr., prisoners standing against a wall and other scenes. Email jayne@jdj.world or text 518-339-6913 to schedule a visit.

SAT 5

Bridges, Battlegrounds & Swimming Pools

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Jill Shoffiett’s watercolor and ink paintings depict landscapes and interiors that explore the psyche through themes of survival, decay, identity, tragedy and triumph. Through Sept. 13.

SAT 5

Monkey Bars

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Pam Marchin’s sculptures, monotypes and transfer drawings represent her commentary on human frailty and the balancing act that is life. Through Sept. 13.

SAT 5

Fizz

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. Bau Gallery

506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Carla Goldberg exhibits works influenced by the pandemic. Also SUN 6.

SAT 5

Nocturnal

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. Bau Gallery

506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Ceramics artist Faith Adams shares a collection of 60 wheel-thrown porcelain wall plates and bowls, as well as a collection of mixed-media paintings. Also SUN 6.

SAT 5

Open Studios Group Show

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

beaconopenstudios.org

View Beacon Open Studios’ annual exhibit daily from noon to 6 p.m. or Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Through Oct. 4.

SAT 5

We, Too, Believe

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The Howland celebrates Hispanic National History Month with an exhibit of works by 14 Latinx artists from the Hudson Valley. Through Sept. 27.

SAT 5

Ring Them Bells

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Beacon’s unique and varied doorbells and doorknockers take center stage in this exhibit, which comprises 45 photos that Kelly Ellenwood took with her cell phone while campaigning door-to-door for City Council in 2019. Through Sept. 27.

SAT 5

Reflect/Revise

COLD SPRING

Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

New works will be on display in the gallery and online.

MUSIC

SAT 5

Mississippi Travelers

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

In its first live show since March, the center presents an evening of blues-tinged fiddle tunes. Bring a lawn chair. Social distancing and masks required. Cost: $10

TUES 8

Creative Strings Improvisers Orchestra

BEACON

5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconny.myrec.com

The Beacon Recreation Department, Compass Arts Creativity Project and Gwen Laster of Creative Strings Improvisers Orchestra present this socially distanced show. Register online. Free

CIVIC

Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.

MON 7

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Webcast

845-838-5000 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 8

Village Board

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Webcast

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 9

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Via Webcast

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov