The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 5
Yoga on the Farm
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
9 a.m. Fishkill Farms
9 Fishkill Farm Road
845-897-4377 | fishkillfarms.com
Register online for this weekly class led by Red Tail Power Yoga. Check in at CSA pickup window. Cost: $18
SAT 5
Yoga at Boscobel
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Boscobel and Ascend Studio collaborate on an in-person, weekend yoga program on the West Meadow overlooking the river. Classes will be held Fridays to Sundays through Sept. 13. Registration required. Cost: $25 per class
SAT 5
Farm Fresh Dinner & Parisian Gala
BANNERMAN ISLAND
Noon – 7:30 p.m.
Bannerman Castle Trust
bannermancastle.org
Enjoy a five-course dinner, music from Tony Depaolo and the Choi Fairbanks Chamber Ensemble, a tour of Bannerman Island’s gardens and an art sale during this annual fundraiser. A ferry will carry attendees from Beacon to the island between noon and 5:30 p.m. Visit the website for more info and to buy tickets. Cost: $135
TUES 8
Outdoor Dance Class
PHILIPSTOWN
5:30 p.m. Fred Astaire Dance Studio
3182 Route 9 | 845-424-6353
The studio will host Back into the Swing of Things every Tuesday and Thursday in September. Social distancing will be practiced. Register by phone.
WED 9
Senior Hour
BEACON
9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Howland Public Library | 313 Main St.
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
The Howland has set aside this hour on Wednesday and Thursday each week for seniors and other residents who are at higher risk from COVID-19 to visit the library.
THURS 10
High Holidays Registration
COLD SPRING
Philipstown Reform Synagogue
philipstownreformsynagogue.org
Register by today for the synagogue’s virtual High Holidays services, which begin with the first Rosh Hashanah service on Sept. 18. Email your name and phone number to prshighholidays2020@gmail.com.
THURS 10
Memoir Workshop
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
bit.ly/3biwcZG
Kathryn Curto will lead this four-week Zoom workshop series on writing micro-memoirs, using this year’s dramatic changes as a subject. Registration required.
FRI 11
9/11 Candlelight Vigil
CARMEL
8 p.m. Cornerstone Park
putnamcountyny.com/911candlelightvigil
Only participants in the celebration will be allowed to attend Putnam County’s annual 9/11 ceremony in-person, but it will be livestreamed online. The county will be adding one name to the memorial: Robert McMahon, who died in 2013 and was a longtime NYC firefighter and later commissioner of the county Bureau of Emergency Services. It will also dedicate a tree that grew from a seedling from the World Trade Center Survivor Tree.
TALKS
TUES 8
The Suffrage Movement
COLD SPRING
7 p.m.
In this virtual event, Sally Roesch Wagner, editor of The Women’s Suffrage Movement, and Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the state Senate majority leader, will discuss the amendment that 100 years ago gave women the right to vote. A portion of book sales will benefit the campaign of Democratic state Senate candidate Karen Smythe. RVSP by calling 312-909-0468 or emailing sarah@weir-and-co.com. Cost: $25 contribution
WED 9
Reading with Writers
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books
splitrockbks.com
Emily Dykeman will lead a Zoom discussion of Writing Down the Bones: Freeing the Writer Within, by Natalie Goldberg. To sign up, buy the book at Split Rock’s website and note interest in the order comments.
THURS 10
Fiction Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books
splitrockbks.com
Members will discuss via Zoom two books by Yoko Tawada: The Bridegroom was a Dog and The Emissary. Anyone buying either book will get an invite.
THURS 10
Pathways to Planetary Health
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Institute
845-424-4800 | bit.ly/3jvRVA8
In this webinar, Victor Masayesva, a Hopi author, photographer and filmmaker, will speak with Jonathan F.P. Rose, the co-founder of the Garrison Institute, about climate, COVID-19, ceremonies and stewardship. Register online.
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 7
Story Time with Mrs. Merry
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
Join Librarian Lucille Merry for a virtual story time.
TUES 8
Locked in Science
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator, and his daughter, Tabitha, will demonstrate science experiments that can be done in the kitchen.
WED 9
Sing and Move
GARRISON
10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/SingandMoveZoom
Join Miss Gabi for songs and play.
WED 9
Let’s Get Quizzical
GARRISON
8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/3bgxXXn
Teams of up to three adults can test their trivia knowledge during this Zoom event hosted by Ryan Biracree. Register online.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 5
Story Screen Drive-In
BEACON
8:30 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
This pop-up drive-in theater will screen Labyrinth (1986) and Robocop (1987) this weekend and Jumanji (1995) and Ghostbusters (1984) next weekend. See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 6, THURS 10, FRI 11, SAT 12, SUN 13. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
FRI 11
Friday Night In Movie
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/32Jvy3v
The library will screen, via Zoom, Where Do We Go from Here?, a 2015 Scottish comedy directed by John McPhail that centers on James, a young man who takes on the role of a janitor of a nursing home when his grandfather is forced into care. Registration required.
SAT 12
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
artichokeshow.com
Storytellers who have appeared on The Moth Radio Hour, This American Life, Risk! and other programs will bring their tales to Beacon in this livestreamed event hosted by Drew Prochaska. Some material may be unsuitable for children. Cost: $18
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 5
Papers of the Archive
GARRISON
Ice House
17 Mandalay Drive | jdj.world
Noel Anderson exhibits handmade paper objects that explore the depiction of black masculinity through the distortion of photos of Martin Luther King Jr., prisoners standing against a wall and other scenes. Email jayne@jdj.world or text 518-339-6913 to schedule a visit.
SAT 5
Bridges, Battlegrounds & Swimming Pools
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Jill Shoffiett’s watercolor and ink paintings depict landscapes and interiors that explore the psyche through themes of survival, decay, identity, tragedy and triumph. Through Sept. 13.
SAT 5
Monkey Bars
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Pam Marchin’s sculptures, monotypes and transfer drawings represent her commentary on human frailty and the balancing act that is life. Through Sept. 13.
SAT 5
Fizz
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. Bau Gallery
506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Carla Goldberg exhibits works influenced by the pandemic. Also SUN 6.
SAT 5
Nocturnal
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. Bau Gallery
506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Ceramics artist Faith Adams shares a collection of 60 wheel-thrown porcelain wall plates and bowls, as well as a collection of mixed-media paintings. Also SUN 6.
SAT 5
Open Studios Group Show
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
beaconopenstudios.org
View Beacon Open Studios’ annual exhibit daily from noon to 6 p.m. or Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Through Oct. 4.
SAT 5
We, Too, Believe
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The Howland celebrates Hispanic National History Month with an exhibit of works by 14 Latinx artists from the Hudson Valley. Through Sept. 27.
SAT 5
Ring Them Bells
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Beacon’s unique and varied doorbells and doorknockers take center stage in this exhibit, which comprises 45 photos that Kelly Ellenwood took with her cell phone while campaigning door-to-door for City Council in 2019. Through Sept. 27.
SAT 5
Reflect/Revise
COLD SPRING
Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
New works will be on display in the gallery and online.
MUSIC
SAT 5
Mississippi Travelers
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
In its first live show since March, the center presents an evening of blues-tinged fiddle tunes. Bring a lawn chair. Social distancing and masks required. Cost: $10
TUES 8
Creative Strings Improvisers Orchestra
BEACON
5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconny.myrec.com
The Beacon Recreation Department, Compass Arts Creativity Project and Gwen Laster of Creative Strings Improvisers Orchestra present this socially distanced show. Register online. Free
CIVIC
Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos. See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.
MON 7
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Webcast
845-838-5000 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 8
Village Board
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Webcast
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 9
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Via Webcast
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov