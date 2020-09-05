On the Spot

What do you wonder about?
“What my kids’ lives will be like when they are adults.” ~Kim Montleon, Beacon
“If everyone will ever get along again and be more tolerant.” ~Rickie Allen, Cold Spring
“What small miraculous thing I can notice today and be grateful for.” ~Leslie Mott, Beacon
