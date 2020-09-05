Second Saturday

Gallery show openings in Beacon on Sept. 12

SAT 12
finally Golden
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave.
845-236-6039 | mothergallery.art
The gallery will host this opening for an exhibit of works by Brian Belott and Bridget Caramagna. Through Oct. 25. Following reception, by appointment.

SAT 12
Weightless
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Daniel Berlin will showcase paintings, monotypes and sculpture that intend to embody an energetic connection which relieves the density of thinking. Through Oct. 4.

SAT 12
Allegory and Apparatus
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Lukas Milanak will exhibit his playful sculptures and art-making machines created from found objects made of wood and steel, and from hand-blown glass. Through Oct. 4.

Lukas Milanak

Lukas Milanak

