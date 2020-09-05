Second Saturday

Gallery show openings in Beacon on Sept. 12

SAT 12

finally Golden

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave.

845-236-6039 | mothergallery.art

The gallery will host this opening for an exhibit of works by Brian Belott and Bridget Caramagna. Through Oct. 25. Following reception, by appointment.

SAT 12

Weightless

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Daniel Berlin will showcase paintings, monotypes and sculpture that intend to embody an energetic connection which relieves the density of thinking. Through Oct. 4.

SAT 12

Allegory and Apparatus

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Lukas Milanak will exhibit his playful sculptures and art-making machines created from found objects made of wood and steel, and from hand-blown glass. Through Oct. 4.