Latest Coronavirus Updates

New lows for hospitalizations, ICU patients, intubations



■ State health officials said that, as of Monday (Sept. 7), 1,539 (+5 from the day before) people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Putnam County; 4,944 (+5) in Dutchess; 37,314 (+37) in Westchester; 14,439 (+21) in Rockland; 2,203 (+0) in Ulster; and 11,535 (+10) in Orange. Statewide, there were 440,578 (+557) positives, including 236,434 (+222) in New York City.

■ The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in New York state dropped to 109 on Aug. 31, the lowest since March 15; the number of intubations dropped to 50 on Aug. 22, the lowest since mid-March; and the number of hospitalizations dropped to 418 on Aug. 30, the lowest since March 16. The infection rate of 0.96 percent on Sept. 7 was the 32nd straight day below 1 percent.

■ Statewide, 25,366 (+5) people had died as of Sept. 7, including 63 (+0) residents of Putnam County and 153 (+0) from Dutchess.

■ Dashboards released by Dutchess showed that Beacon had fewer than five active cases as of Sept. 7 and Putnam had 11 for the week ending Aug. 20 (the most recent reported), with one new case reported in Philipstown, which has had 129 since March.

■ In Dutchess County, there were 609 tests conducted on Sept. 7, with 5 positives, and in Putnam, there were 143 tests, with 5 positives. The percentage of positive results in the Mid-Hudson Region was 1.5 percent. Statewide, there were 57,826 tests conducted on Sept. 7 and 557 positives, or 0.96 percent.

■ Dutchess has conducted 144,433 tests as of Sept. 7 and had 3.4 percent positives, while Putnam had conducted 39,512 tests and had 3.9 percent positives.

■ New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced that anyone traveling from a state that has a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average must quarantine for 14 days. As of Sept. 8, the states were Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, as well as Guam.

■ On Thursday (Sept. 3), Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced, beginning Sept. 8, school districts will be required to provide the Department of Health with daily data on the number of people who have tested positive. The data will be posted by the state on an online dashboard.

■ The state on Sept. 6 launched a dashboard to track infections at the 64 State University of New York (SUNY) campuses.

■ On Tuesday (Sept. 1), New York said local farms can operate “agri-tourism” activities at up to 33 percent capacity. Apple, pumpkin and other produce-picking is permitted, though individuals picking apples may not eat fruit in the orchard. Wagon rides and haunted hayrides, corn mazes and haunted houses are permitted with face masks and social distancing. Live music and petting zoos are not permitted.

■ Dutchess County created the Dutchess Frontline Award to honors residents who have assisted their communities during the pandemic. Nominations can be made at dutchessny.gov. Honorees will receive a certificate from County Executive Marc Molinaro.

■ Dutchess County has allocated nearly $200,000 for a COVID-19 Childcare Relief Scholarship to benefit families who need childcare for their school-aged children. The scholarship, which will allow parents to work, look for work or attend college, is intended to fill the gap between the number of days students will be in school and learning virtually. Scholarships will be awarded beginning Oct. 1 through the end of the academic calendar year by a random selection process and will cover 75 percent of the childcare costs for each child. Families with children who have special needs will be prioritized. Click here for info.

■ Cuomo on Aug. 20 extended the moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures until Sept. 20.

■ The state extended the open enrollment period in its Health Plan Marketplace to Sept. 15.

■ The state issued a reminder that unsolicited telemarketing calls are prohibited in New York state during a state of emergency, which the governor declared on March 7. Consumers who receive an unsolicited telemarketing sales call are encouraged to report details at donotcall.gov or by calling 888-382-1222.

■ The state has established a COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 844-863-9314 for mental health counseling and resources. Health care workers can text NYFRONTLINE to 741-741 to access 24/7 emotional support services. For more information see omh.ny.gov.

What If I Feel Sick? You’re feeling ill, with a cough, fever, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath. What should you do? “It’s important to emphasize that the risk of serious illness from COVID-19 remains low,” the Putnam Hospital Center advises patients on its website. “Most infected people will experience mild upper respiratory symptoms. “Some people, including the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and heart disease, are at greater risk and may require more intensive care and/or hospitalization.” If you feel ill, the hospital says the first step is to contact your doctor. Many offer “virtual” visits by teleconference. If you visit your doctor’s office or an urgent care, call first to let them know of your symptoms. Only go to the emergency department or call 911 if you are in urgent distress, and let the dispatcher know that you may have been exposed to COVID-19. If your doctor believes you have COVID-19, he or she can order a test, which allows you to make an appointment by phone at a drive-thru facility. At the facility, a sample will be collected and sent for testing. For general questions about COVID-19, Putnam Hospital Center operates a hotline staffed by nurses daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 888-667-9262. A representative for the hospital said that most callers (1) ask about symptoms and what to do if exposed to someone who has COVID-19; (2) believe they have symptoms, in which case they are referred to their doctor; or (3) ask how they can donate equipment such as masks, anti-bacterial soap and, in one case, a pediatric ventilator. The hospital has a list of commonly asked questions and responses posted at bitly.com/covidvirus-faq. The state Department of Health also has a hotline at 888-364-3065 that is open around the clock to answer general questions or for information about testing sites.

■ Questions? Dutchess County posts updates at dutchessny.gov/coronavirus and has a hotline at 845-486-3555. Putnam County posts info at putnamcountyny.com/health. New York State has a hotline at 888-364-3065 and a webpage at ny.gov/coronavirus. The state also created an email list to provide updates. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts updates at cdc.gov. To find a test site, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov.