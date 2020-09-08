Dutchess Police Reform Committee Launches Site

Also schedules community forum for Sept. 22

Dutchess County’s Police Reform & Modernization Collaborative announced on Thursday (Sept. 3) that it has launched a website at DutchessNY.gov/PoliceReform and also plans to host six, two-hour community forums via Zoom.

“Transparency is at the very heart of the work we are doing,” said Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in a statement.

Residents of Beacon are invited to attend a forum scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Registration is required at DutchessNY.gov/PoliceForums. A recording of the event also will be posted online.