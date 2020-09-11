Beacon Extends Deadline for Police Survey

Community input sought in search for new chief

Beacon has extended to Sept. 15 its deadline for residents to complete a survey about their experiences with the Police Department and the qualities, experiences and skills they want the city’s next permanent police chief to have. 

The survey is part of Beacon’s search to replace Kevin Junjulas, who retired in July after having led the department since 2018. Lt. Sands Frost is serving as interim chief until a successor is named. 

 Residents can find the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/BeaconCommunity.

