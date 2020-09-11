Child Advocacy Center Holding Virtual  5K Fundraiser

mm By |

Registration open until Sept. 15

The Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County is holding its virtual One Too Many NY 5K Race/Walk fundraiser from Sept. 17 through Sept. 20. 

Participants choose a day, a time and a route, and can run, walk, dance or use a treadmill. The $35 entry fee comes with a T-shirt, a run/walk bib and a chance to win a dinner for two at the Iron & Wine Restaurant in Patterson and other prizes.

Participants can register by Sept. 15 at bit.ly/328t4g0 and select the CAC of Putnam. More information about the center can be found at putnamcac.org.

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.