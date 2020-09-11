Dutchess Police Reform Committee Launches Site

Also schedules community forum for Sept. 22

Dutchess County’s Police Reform & Modernization Collaborative announced on Sept. 3 that it has launched a website at DutchessNY.gov/PoliceReform and also plans to host six, 2-hour community forums via Zoom.

“Transparency is at the very heart of the work we are doing,” said Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in a statement.

Residents of Beacon are invited to attend a forum scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Registration is required at DutchessNY.gov/PoliceForums. A recording of the forum also will be posted online.

