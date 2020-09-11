School’s In (Photos)

Garrison students return

They had to wear masks, remain socially distanced, have their temperatures taken and hand in health assessments before entering the building.

Still, Garrison students were unfazed by the new rules and the rain as they returned to school on Sept. 2 for the first time since March. Because its small student enrollment and single spacious building, Garrison is one of a few schools in the Lower Hudson Valley to open five days a week to students.

In an email the night before the first day, Superintendent Carl Albano praised district staff for their efforts in getting school ready for “the most challenging opening in all our careers.”

“Your dedication and commitment to the children of Garrison is truly inspiring,” he said.









Hudson Hills Academy

Hudson Hills Academy in Beacon held its first day of classes on Wednesday (Sept. 9). The Montessori school is utilizing outdoor space at its two Beacon campuses with class sizes split in half this fall. These photos are from the school’s Leonard Street campus.







Beacon faculty and staff ready for reopening













