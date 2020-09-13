Beacon Obituaries

Eleanore Barrett (1933-2020)

Eleanore K. Barrett, 87, a former Beacon resident, died on Wednesday (Sept. 9) in Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport.

Born on July 7, 1933, in Wildeshausen, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Frieda (Grashorn) Kuhl. Eleanore and her late husband, Robert C. Barrett, were married on April 10, 1955. On April 15, 1955, she became a United States citizen.

She worked as a manager for Nabisco Credit Union in Beacon and did volunteer work throughout the years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Beacon, where she served as a deacon and president of the Women’s Association.

After her husband died in 2002, Eleanore moved to Amherst to be near family. She was a member of Amherst Presbyterian Church and was currently president of the Resident Council at the Lockport Presbyterian Home.

In addition to being a wife to her late husband, Eleanore was mother of Victoria (Michael Gregory) Barrett-Gregory and S. Lynn Lytle; and grandmother of Mars Barrett-Green, Griffin Lytle, Regan Lytle, Jeffery (Corinna) Gregory, Ryan Gregory, Damien (Andrea) Gregory and Matthew Gregory.

She was also great-grandmother of Leah, Aaron, Benjamin, John, Adam, Noah, Samuel, Matthew, Maggie and Michael; sister of the late Henry Kuhl; aunt of Debra (Charles)Davidson, Diedre Kuhl, Donna Kuhl and the late Karl Kuhl; and cousin of many in Germany.

Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Lange Funeral Home in Lockport, with a memorial service following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donationis may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Betty Ann Coughlin (1942-2020)

Betty Ann Coughlin, 77, a lifelong Beacon resident, died on Sept. 8 with her family by her side.

She was born on Nov. 20, 1942, in Cold Spring, daughter of the late Robert W. and Elizabeth (Brilliant) Haight. Betty Ann was a graduate of Beacon High School’s class of 1960.

On July 9, 1961, at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, she married Michael Coughlin, who died in 1996.

Betty Ann worked for many years at the Matteawan Federal Credit Union in Fishkill, and retired as manager.

Betty Ann is survived by her son, Michael Robert Coughlin, and daughter-in-law Beth Coughlin, who cared for her throughout her illness; her two daughters, Kim Marie Wharton and Debra Ann Quintano; and her six cherished grandchildren, Donald “Joe” Cole III, Alyssa Coughlin, Kelsey Coughlin, Michael Tubbs, Makenzie Tubbs and Natalie Quintano.

Betty Ann is also survived by her sister, Beverly (Joseph) Turcy, and several nieces and nephews. Along with her husband, her brother, Robert Haight, and nephews, “Chip” Haight and Brian Haight, died before her.

Family and friends gathered from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 11) at the Libby Funeral Home in Beacon, where a funeral service was be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 12), followed by interment to Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to either the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Douglas Lucy Sr. (1927-2020)

Douglas L. Lucy, 92, a Beacon native and World War II veteran, died at home in Fishkill on Sept. 9, with his family by his side.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1927, to the late William Lucy and Anne Marie (Zeyak) Lucy in Beacon. Doug attended Beacon schools and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1947.

Doug married Dorothy “Dottie” Jackimowicz on Sept. 16, 1950. She died on Aug. 15, 2019. Shortly after their marriage, the Lucys moved to Fishkill, where Doug took pride in their home and especially his beautiful flowers. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and sons, and also traveled to Ireland, Spain, Hawaii, Bermuda and Alaska, and to many national parks with his Dottie.

Doug was a proud lifetime member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Union, beginning his career with the Yonkers local and retiring from Local 21 in Peekskill. He will be well-remembered for his excellent welding ability as well as his jokes and many pranks.

Doug is survived by his children, Dennis Lucy (Grace) of Seminole, Florida, Douglas L. Lucy Jr. (Kathleen) of Fishkill and Dawn Livermore (Jeff), also of Seminole. He was affectionately known as “Pops” to his surviving grandchildren, Sarah, Bernadette, Ryann, Stacey, Katie, Jeffrey and Megan.

He is also survived by his 13 great-grandchildren, Hope, Vincent, Luke, Ryan, Grace, Margaret, Lucy, Daniel, Molly, Charlie, Blake, Hayden and Dax, all of whom he loved dearly. In addition, Doug is survived by his younger brother, Carl Lucy (Lucinda), and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, his brother, William Lucy, and his sister, Ann Marie Simmonds, died before him.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in the Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Stephen Sarich (1949-2020)

Stephen Joseph Sarich, 71, longtime Beacon resident and a U.S. Army veteran who earned a Purple Heart during service in Vietnam, died on Sept. 4 at his home.

Stephen was born on April 1, 1949, in Yonkers, son of the late Joseph and Theresa Dorothy (Porach) Sarich. He attended St. Bartholomew Catholic School and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School, also in Yonkers.

Stephen served in Vietnam from 1969-1970 and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. After being honorably discharged from military service, on Sept. 18, 1971, he married Linda S. Abrams, who died on August 26, 1992.

Stephen work for the U.S. Postal Service for many years, starting in Yonkers and, when he moved his family to Beacon, then at the New Windsor post office. He retired from there in 2000.

Stephen was a member of the New Windsor American Legion Post 1796. He enjoyed playing golf, especially outings with the Legion. He was active in the Beacon softball league for many years and also enjoyed playing in bowling leagues. He was an avid Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan.

Stephen is survived by his son and two daughters: Paul (Leslie) Sarich, Nicole Sarich and Danielle Sarich. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Max Sarich, Abbey Sarich, Lyndsay Sarich and Marilyn Monroe.

In addition to his wife, his sister, Audrey Falcone, died before him.

Family and friends gathered from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 7) at the Libby Funeral Home in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 8) at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, followed by interment and military honors in St. Joachim Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the New Windsor American Legion Post 1796, P.O. Box 4424, New Windsor, NY 12553.

Virginia Stafford (1929-2020)

Virginia Sholdis Stafford, 91, a longtime resident of Beacon, died on Sept. 5, her birthday, at Wingate at Beacon.

Born in 1929, Virginia was a graduate of Beacon High School and received a secretarial degree from Krissler Business School in Poughkeepsie. This served her well, as she worked for IBM as a secretary for 27 years. She was a member of the Quarter Century Club.

Virginia had a most generous and loving nature, willing to give her two mites to anyone in need and to a multitude of charities that made their way into her mailbox. Whenever company came, she would always make visitors feel welcome, providing a meal and sending them home with a gift.

In keeping with her desire to serve others, Virginia worked over 20 years as a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital in Beacon.

She was beloved by all her friends and family, and is survived by her son, Michael and his wife Elaine; three granddaughters, Erin and her husband Kyle, Kaitlin and Brianna; and two great-grandchildren, Karis and Colton.

Virginia was a woman of deep faith, praying the rosary and owning seemingly hundreds of prayer cards. She was a devoted member of St. Joachim’s Roman Catholic Church in Beacon for all of her life. As part of that faith community she assisted in the running of the St. Joachim/St John’s Senior Club.

She lived with her sister, Mary, taking care of her for the last years of her life. Faith and education were important in her life and she made many sacrifices to ensure her son received both.

Virginia enjoyed her flowers. While daisies were her favorite, she made space for others in hanging baskets or planted throughout her yard.

A private service for the immediate family will be held. Donations may be made to Missionaries of the Poor (missionariesofthepoor.org).