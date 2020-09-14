Nelsonville Election Set for Sept. 15

Four incumbents running unopposed

Apparently, the fifth time’s the charm.

After the COVID-19 lockdown wrecked four previous dates for Nelsonville’s municipal election, voting is on for Tuesday (Sept. 15), at the Village Hall, 258 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m.

All four incumbents are running unopposed for new terms: Mayor Mike Bowman, Trustees Dave Moroney and Chris Winward, and Justice Court Judge Dennis Zenz.

The election was originally scheduled for March 18 but, like spring elections elsewhere in New York, postponed because of the pandemic to April 28, then pushed back again, to June 1, then to June 23, before being moved to September.