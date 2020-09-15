Baby and Dog

This feature is designed as a counterweight to all the bad news in the world that weighs people down. We could share a photo of a baby, or a photo of a dog, but we are giving you both. How many newspapers can say that? Heather Davies and James Morhous of Beacon shared this photo of mom in the Hudson River with Sirius, age 8 months, and Obi (Wan Kenobi), age four months, who belongs to a friend. If you have a photo of a baby and a dog, submit it for consideration to editor@highlandscurrent.org.
See more Babies and Dogs.
