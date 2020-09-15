Back in the Great Outdoors

Tompkins Corners hosts first live concert since March
Live music returned to the Tompkins Corners Cultural Center in Putnam Valley on Sept. 5 for the first time since March with an outdoor, socially distanced performance of fiddle-driven tunes by The Mississippi Travelers.
Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.