Jewish High Holidays Begin Friday

Synagogues will host celebrations for 5781

Sundown on Friday (Sept. 18) marks the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish holy day celebrating God’s creation of the world. The holiday begins a 10-day period that concludes on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, on Monday, Sept. 28.

Philipstown Reform Synagogue will host services via Zoom led by Rabbi Helaine Ettinger. Registration has closed for Friday, and the deadline to register for Kol Nidre/Yom Kippur services is Wednesday (Sept. 16).

To receive a link, email your name and phone number to Cathy Duke at prshighholidays2020@gmail.com. Include the name of any loved ones you would like to appear in the Book of Remembrance. A donation of $18 per name is suggested.

Visit philipstownreformsynagogue.org for a complete schedule of services.

The Beacon Hebrew Alliance will also offer online services beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday; see its website for details and to register. The synagogue notes that while livestreaming of services will be publicly accessible, all additional communal programming and experiences will be only for BHA members.