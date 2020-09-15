On The Spot

What’s something from the past that you’d enjoy reliving?

Jeff Green
Playing trombone in the Gothenburg Opera House orchestra pit for a performance of Puccini’s Turandot.
~ Jeff Green, Garrison 

 

Ron Piga
My later days in the Marine Corps, the birth of my three daughters and the process of them growing up.
~ Ron Piga, Beacon

 

Bob Nobile
I’d love to redo our trip to Italy, together as a family.
~ Bob Nobile, Cold Spring

