On The Spot

What’s something from the past that you’d enjoy reliving?
Playing trombone in the Gothenburg Opera House orchestra pit for a performance of Puccini’s Turandot.
~ Jeff Green, Garrison
My later days in the Marine Corps, the birth of my three daughters and the process of them growing up.
~ Ron Piga, Beacon
I’d love to redo our trip to Italy, together as a family.
~ Bob Nobile, Cold Spring
Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.