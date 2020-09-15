On The Spot

What’s something from the past that you’d enjoy reliving?



Playing trombone in the Gothenburg Opera House orchestra pit for a performance of Puccini’s Turandot.

~ Jeff Green, Garrison



My later days in the Marine Corps, the birth of my three daughters and the process of them growing up.

~ Ron Piga, Beacon



I’d love to redo our trip to Italy, together as a family.

~ Bob Nobile, Cold Spring