Cold Spring Plans Hydrant Flush (Updated)

The Village of Cold Spring said it plans to conduct a hydrant flush from Tuesday (Sept. 22) to Friday (Sept. 25).
The flush will be done during normal business hours and will begin on the east end of the system (near Nelsonville), working toward the riverfront area throughout the week.
Residents may experience slight water discoloration and reduction in pressure, the village said. Discoloration can be cleared up by running the cold water for a few minutes. The reduction in pressure will be temporary and should return to normal levels once the flush is completed in each area.
